San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Person killed, another hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle Friday night, police say. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. by the Broadstone Medical Apartments on Medical Dr. near Wurzbach Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals shot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo welcomes birth of baby Gibbon

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is starting the new year with the birth of its newest addition. Introducing, this baby White-Cheeked Gibbon. The primate, considered to be critically endangered, will be raised by mom and dad, who form long-term monogamous relations, much like humans!. Did you know Gibbons...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Public School Attendance Decline

SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Generations of All-stars: the game that means more to one family

SAN ANTONIO - For Rogelio Peralta III, the individual goal of his senior season at Brackenridge was simple: get selected into the San Antonio Sports All-Star game. "I was trying to outwork everybody in all the games,” Peralta III said. “Game after game no matter if we lost or we won - I was going to go into the next week and do my best because I was looking forward to making this game."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

