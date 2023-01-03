Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
news4sanantonio.com
Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
news4sanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
news4sanantonio.com
Person killed, another hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle Friday night, police say. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. by the Broadstone Medical Apartments on Medical Dr. near Wurzbach Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals shot...
news4sanantonio.com
'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
news4sanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio bar being investigated over possibly overserving Councilman Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced on Thursday that it's opened an investigation into the bar that served District 10 councilman Clayton Perry before a head-on crash. The TABC confirmed the agency is investigating the Evil Olive off Thousand Oaks on the North Side. They said...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was struck by vehicle on West side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8100 block of Marbach Road at around 9:54 p.m. According to officials, the 60-year-old man was standing on the westbound lanes of...
news4sanantonio.com
Rare animal seized by officials after being found clinging to front door
SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services seized an animal that is connected to illegal exotic animal trade. ACS found a Coati hanging onto a home’s front door frame in a Southside neighborhood near Miller’s Pond. The homeowners contacted ACS for assistance. Coatis are...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
news4sanantonio.com
Litter of 5-day-old puppies run over by lawn mower, killing two of them and mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is currently caring for a litter of 5-day-old puppies after they were run over by a commercial lawn mower. Sadly, their mom died at the scene. According to San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA!), the incident happened Jan. 3 while the puppies and...
news4sanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
news4sanantonio.com
SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities
SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo welcomes birth of baby Gibbon
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is starting the new year with the birth of its newest addition. Introducing, this baby White-Cheeked Gibbon. The primate, considered to be critically endangered, will be raised by mom and dad, who form long-term monogamous relations, much like humans!. Did you know Gibbons...
news4sanantonio.com
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
news4sanantonio.com
Public School Attendance Decline
SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
news4sanantonio.com
Generations of All-stars: the game that means more to one family
SAN ANTONIO - For Rogelio Peralta III, the individual goal of his senior season at Brackenridge was simple: get selected into the San Antonio Sports All-Star game. "I was trying to outwork everybody in all the games,” Peralta III said. “Game after game no matter if we lost or we won - I was going to go into the next week and do my best because I was looking forward to making this game."
