Vernon Co. Sheriff John Spears retires after 40 years in law enforcement

VERNON CO., (WKBT) – After 40 years in law enforcement, Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears retired on Monday.

Sheriff Spears spend the last twelve years as the county’s top cop.

To send him off, deputies, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders lined up outside the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

His sons, who also serve as law enforcement officers, made their dad’s final radio call to congratulate him on his retirement and thank him for his mentorship.

Sheriff Spears says he’s proud of his department.

“The one thing that I’m very thankful for is: 12 years as sheriff, we never lost anybody, we didn’t have any officer-involved shootings, we didn’t have any deaths,” said Spears. “We didn’t have anything that would be really tough to deal with.”

Spears says he’s also proud his department was always working towards the future by investing in new technologies and improving public safety.

The sheriff said it’s always been his goal to leave the department in better shape than when he took the position.

Overall, he says he’s going to miss the people the most.

“Some of them I’ve been with forever and some of them are generational,” said Spears. “Their fathers and relatives have served here. I’m going to miss those people the most. I call them the ‘old timers.’ I finally became one of them, but I’m going to miss the people that I’ve been with all these years.”

Sheriff Spears said he looks forward to spending lots of time with his family and is planning on traveling with his wife.

His time as sheriff official ends at 8:30 on Tuesday morning, when incoming sheriff Roy Torgeson is sworn into the position.

Hear Sheriff Spears’ final 10-42 below:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.