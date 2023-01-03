Read full article on original website
Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach, says UNK AD Marc Bauer
KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call. When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face. “He’s gone, isn’t he?” Pittsburg State’s Jim Johnson said. “He” was football...
Photos: Kearney vs. North Platte girls and boys basketball
The Kearney girls defeated the North Platte girls, 44-24, Wednesday night at Kearney. The Kearney boys also won their game by beating North Platte, 69-56.
Kearney High School senior Molly Green wins DAR essay contest
KEARNEY — Molly Green, a Kearney High School senior, has been named the winner of the Fort Kearney DAR Good Citizens Essay award. She will receive a certificate and a $100 check at 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the Ft. Kearney DAR meets at the Buffalo County Historical Society. Molly’s...
Kearney High Hall of Fame to induct Norblade family
KEARNEY — The Paul Norblade family will be inducted into the Kearney High Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies Thursday when Kearney High hosts Grand Island. The Norblade family had great athletic impact over its 40-year tenure at Kearney High. Patriarch Paul served as the head coach of...
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (36) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Sharon Mauler retiring after guiding district court for 28 years
KEARNEY — Sharon Mauler, clerk of the district court for Buffalo County, is one of the three longtime elected officials who are retiring this year. The other two are County Treasurer Jean Sidwell and County Clerk Jan Giffin. Mauler is a 42-year courthouse veteran, including 28 years as the...
