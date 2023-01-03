Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Brooklyn Nets Make Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game
The Brooklyn Nets have assigned Day'Ron Sharpe to the G League.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
10 observations: Bulls snap Nets streak behind role players
Good luck figuring out the 2022-23 Chicago Bulls. With Wednesday's 121-112 home victory over the Nets, which snapped a 12-game Brooklyn win streak, the Bulls moved to 6-1 against the Eastern Conference's top three seeds, albeit 17-21 on the season. Here are 10 observations:. 1. The last time these two...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant, Grizzlies run away from outmatched Hornets
Ja Morant poured in 23 points to lead hot-shooting Memphis as the Grizzlies rolled up a 131-107 victory against the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Desmond Bane had 19 points, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. supplied 17 points as the Grizzlies shot 50 percent from the field (47-for-94). Steven Adams provided nine points and 15 rebounds.
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game win streak after previously dropping five in a row. OTHERS:. -Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance...
FOX Sports
San Antonio visits New York, looks to end road skid
San Antonio Spurs (12-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits New York looking to stop its four-game road slide. The Knicks have gone 9-10 at home. New York scores 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
