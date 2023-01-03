ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

ASUN road contest at North Alabama awaits women's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team remains on the road for its second ASUN contest as the Knights will face North Alabama at 7 p.m. (ET) Thursday in Flowers Hall. Bellarmine (4-10, 0-1 ASUN) and North Alabama (5-7, 0-1) both dropped their respective conference openers Monday,...
Bellarmine welcomes ASUN newcomer Queens on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's basketball team returns to Freedom Hall for its next ASUN Conference action with the Knights welcoming Queens University of Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The visiting Royals are off to a solid start in their first year in Division I and their...
Men's soccer's Shalash named to ASUN's Fall Winners for Life team

ATLANTA — The ASUN Conference recognized its 2022-23 Fall Winners for Life team on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from all 14 institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface. The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility and Sportsmanship. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at his/her university.
Knights topped by Jacksonville despite double-doubles from Brown, Merkle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team had a lengthy drought between baskets bridging the third and fourth quarters, allowing Jacksonville to pull away for a 77-64 win in an ASUN opener Monday afternoon in Swisher Gymnasium. Freshman center Gracie Merkle posted her eighth double-double of the...
