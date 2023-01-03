ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

El Cool kid me
5d ago

I am so sorry about this but the parents bought her a dangerous toy and letting her ride it on busy street how's that ????? 😕that caused her death my gosh where were the parents on in this busy street ???????? NO where how sad they should be lock up for child indanger for nt even looking out for her she was still a child

ABC Big 2 News

Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old

Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX

Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child.  According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man killed in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of threatening woman, her children with gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

2-year-old killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND, Texas — A two year old is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report from DPS, the crash took place at the intersection of East BI-20 and E. Loop 250 around 11:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. An SUV...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabbed on New Year’s Day, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
