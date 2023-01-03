Read full article on original website
El Cool kid me
5d ago
I am so sorry about this but the parents bought her a dangerous toy and letting her ride it on busy street how's that ????? 😕that caused her death my gosh where were the parents on in this busy street ???????? NO where how sad they should be lock up for child indanger for nt even looking out for her she was still a child
Friends remembering 14-year-old victim in car crash through heartfelt letter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The memorial for 14-year-old Siah Ashlyn Kearns continues to grow as family and friends from all over Midland mourn her tragic death. And for those who knew her, it’s been a heartbreaking couple of days and they can’t believe they have to move on without her. Kearns was hit and killed […]
Teen charged with Capital Murder in death of 15-year-old
Editor’s note: The age of the victim was originally stated as 14, per information released from law enforcement. ECSO now said the victim was 15. ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital […]
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
Odessa man arrested on warrant after child, 3, found wandering alone
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week following an investigation after a 3-year-old child was found wandering alone outside an apartment building in November. Martin Diarte, 24, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a child. According to court documents, on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to apartment building […]
Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman. According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department investigate fatal accident on Highway 349
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at approximately 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two vehicles, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
Odessa man accused in hit and run crash on New Year’s Day
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Day after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two vehicles in a parking lot before leaving the scene. Macario Hinojos, 29, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Crash. According to an affidavit, […]
Odessa mom accused of assaulting two children, officer amid disturbance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted two children and then lashed out at an officer who was called to investigate the disturbance. 33-year-old Christine Galvan has been charged with two counts of Injury to a Child and one count of Assault on a Public […]
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Famous Friday Night Lights High School Football Star Boobie Miles Arrested
ABILENE, TX – Former Permian Panther and star from the popular movie and TV series 'Friday Night Lights' was arrested in Abilene on Thursday after he failed to register as a sex offender. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 5, 2022, James "Boobie" Miles, 52, of Odessa, was arrested...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Man accused of threatening woman, her children with gun
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on New Year’s Eve on a warrant after he was accused of threatening a woman and her children with a firearm in mid-December. Dustin Mora Rodriguez, 25, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath, three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, […]
2-year-old killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND, Texas — A two year old is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Midland County. According to a crash report from DPS, the crash took place at the intersection of East BI-20 and E. Loop 250 around 11:18 a.m. on Dec. 17. An SUV...
The Depot Pizza says goodbye to it’s beloved community after 40 years
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place. The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is […]
Woman stabbed on New Year’s Day, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is in custody after investigators said a woman was stabbed at a truck stop on New Year’s Day. Houston Mendieta, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of January 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
