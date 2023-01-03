ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

HOUSTON (16-1) Roberts 7-16 0-0 14, J.Walker 8-14 4-4 21, Mark 4-10 0-0 10, Sasser 7-15 0-0 16, Shead 2-8 0-0 5, Arceneaux 2-2 0-0 4, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 4-4 72.
HOUSTON, TX
Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Melton 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 8-11 4-4 20, Harden 7-14 3-4 20, Maxey 8-18 5-6 23, Niang 5-10 1-1 14, Reed 6-7 4-4 16, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 1-2 8, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-94 20-23 123.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Indiana 116, Charlotte 111

CHARLOTTE (111) McDaniels 7-14 1-2 17, Washington 8-17 4-4 22, Plumlee 6-10 6-6 18, Ball 5-12 0-0 13, Rozier 5-15 7-8 19, Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Thor 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 2-6 3-4 7, Smith Jr. 2-5 3-3 7. Totals 38-88 24-27 111.
INDIANA STATE
Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
UTAH STATE
Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
DALLAS, TX

