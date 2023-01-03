ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023

When choosing your next vehicle budgets matter. Here are 3 reasons to consider the cheapest SUV for 2023 as your next vehicle. The post 3 Reasons to Consider the Cheapest SUV for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car

Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Caterpillar Offers 340 Hydraulic Excavator

The new Cat 340 Hydraulic Excavator features a more powerful engine, wider track and 7.5-ton counterweight to increase productivity by 10% over the 2020 model year Cat 336. “The 340 reaches a new level of performance,” said Brian Abbott, Caterpillar global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “Our additions make the machine more productive and stable with larger work tools, giving contractors more flexibility to complete a wider range of projects.”
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range

Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Is Buying Out Your Lease in 2023 a Good Idea?

Are you thinking about buying out your car lease that's ending this year? Here is how to decide whether or not it's a good idea. The post Is Buying Out Your Lease in 2023 a Good Idea? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
