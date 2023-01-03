Read full article on original website
Related
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics Finally Make It With ‘Sweet Dreams’
Released Jan. 4, 1983, Eurythmics' second album, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), launched the band to superstardom – but only after a long string of disappointments and failures. When Eurythmics' two members first met in 1975, each had taken radically different paths. Guitarist and keyboardist Dave Stewart grew...
‘Music that will be forever in my heart’: readers’ best albums of 2022
This record is fabulously produced and there’s not a bad track to be found. It’s one of those rare albums you can play on repeat without getting tired of it. Sometimes, Nicole Wray’s soulful voice sounds like she’s time-travelled from the 1960s, and other times it’s distinctly more modern, like on Through It All. Piece of Me and Joy & Pain evoke an Aretha Franklin-esque heartache, with captivating melodies. But there’s also that completely addictive rhythm perfectly captured by Tommy Brenneck and Leon Michels, which provides such a stable foundation for Wray to show off her vocal skills. Darragh Boyd, 34, London.
BBC
Sound Of 2023: Cat Burns went from busking to a platinum record
From busking on the streets of London, to becoming a platinum-selling songwriter and supporting Ed Sheeran on his stadium tour, Cat Burns had a pretty incredible 2022. It was all thanks to Go, a defiant break-up song she first released three years ago, but which found a second life on TikTok,
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
4 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: MIKE, Weezer, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, and EPs from MIKE, Weezer, Hildur Guðnadóttir, and Sauce Walka. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
Arctic Monkeys review – it’s Alex Turner’s show and we’re just living in it
Blending old hits with languid tracks from their latest album, the talented Mr Turner seems to be on autopilot – but who cares when the songs are so good?
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
Time Out Global
Australia snubbed in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Singers Of All Time list
It appears Rolling Stone woke up and chose violence with its recently-released “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” article. The publication, shared on New Year’s Day, spotlighted who they deemed to be the 200 greatest singers in history. Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin fittingly took the crown, followed by Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke and Billie Holiday.
hypebeast.com
The UK's Most Streamed Songs of 2022 Only Featured British Artists
For the first time since year-end charts were introduced over 50 years ago, British artists made up the entirety of the year’s most-listened-to songs in the UK. Topping the biggest songs of 2022 in the UK was Harry Styles — who Hypebeast also labeled for releasing the best UK album of the year — with his hit single “As It Was.” Unsurprisingly, Ed Sheeran has two songs on the list, while newcomers such as London-based Cat Burns and Scottish dance duo LF System were also included in the top 10.
Prince Harry Says Brother Physically Attacked Him in New Book
In his upcoming autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry details what he claims was a physical attack by his older brother Prince William during a confrontation over Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the highly anticipated book. During an argument at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace, his London home in 2019, the younger prince writes that his brother was visiting to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” surrounding their struggles with the press. (The British tabloid press was notably described by historian David Olusoga as fostering a “toxic” mentality ahead of the bombshell Netflix...
BBC
Teen beauty queen's TikTok account blocked over acne
A 16-year-old beauty queen has said her TikTok account was shut down because her acne was branded as "gruesome content". Eva, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, said its decision had made her determined to challenge perceptions about the common skin condition. "Just because you have blemishes on the outside, it doesn't...
Music stars and loved ones say their goodbyes to The Specials frontman Terry Hall at his funeral
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans and Steve Cradock of Ocean Colour Scene were among the music stars seen paying their respects at Terry Hall's funeral in northwest London.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sometimes When We Touch’ on Paramount+, A Doc That Observes The Rise And Legacy Of The ‘70s Soft Rock Sound
Sometimes When We Touch (Paramount+) is a three-episode docu series that explores soft rock, the super seventies genre of pop music that blended sensitive lyrics, feathered hair, and open-collar rayon shirts with smooth harmonies, piano leads, and memorable melodies. The MTV Studios production combines narration and archival footage with contemporary interviews, both with those who were there and those who still remember the songs, from Kenny Loggins, Marilyn McCoo and Toni Tennile to Sheryl Crow, LA Reid, Big Boi, and Stewart Copeland. SOMETIMES WHEN WE TOUCH: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: “Where did soft rock come from?” a narrator asks...
studyfinds.org
Best Beatles Songs Of All-Time: Top 5 Tracks By The Fab Four, Per Music Pros & Fans
The Beatles altered the music world forever. They were voted the most “mood-boosting” band by one recent survey, and are considered the most influential band of all time by many. Though the band parted ways way back in 1969, they have never left the pop culture conversation. Their legacy of timeless hits became a never-ending debate about which are the best Beatles songs. And there are many, many to choose from — which means there isn’t one “right” answer.
BBC
Amateur archaeologist helps crack Ice Age cave art code
Ice Age hunter-gatherers in Europe used cave drawings to record detailed information about the lives of animals around them, a new study claims. Markings found on paintings dating back at least 20,000 years have long been suspected as having meaning but had not been decoded until now. The initial discovery...
Comments / 0