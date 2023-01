WASHINGTON (TND) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking after a breathing tube was removed from his throat, the team announced Friday. Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills noted on social media. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

