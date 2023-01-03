ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Defensive back Keyshawn Cobb commits to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time this offseason, West Virginia added a defensive back from a Mid-American Conference school by way of the transfer portal. On Sunday, Keyshawn Cobb, who previously played one season at Buffalo, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. Cobb was in on 67 tackles...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Allie hits 1,000-point mark as Cabell Midland defeats BU, 66-36

LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Cabell Midland’s 66-36 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena. Jayda Allie – 22 points (reaches 1,000-point mark) Jazmyn Wheeler – 13 points. Josie Graves – 10 points. Buckhannon-Upshur (6-3): Alyssa Abel – 12 points.
ONA, WV
Metro News

Wheeling Park pulls away from Huntington late to earn 66-50 win

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wheeling Park’s girls basketball team faced a stern test Friday against two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington in the New River CTC Invitational. Yet when the Patriots needed to rise to the occasion, they did just that. Despite a valiant effort from the Highlanders,...
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday ahead of the beginning of spring semester classes on Monday. WVU Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A Pittsburgh man is charged with first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store in Morgantown earlier this week. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown business, community leaders meet with lawmakers ahead of regular session

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers in Monongalia County have discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session with business and community leaders. A meeting was held last week at the Morgantown Area Partnership in advance the regular legislative session that begins Wednesday at the state capitol. Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way

STAR CITY, W.Va. — After weeks of speculation, the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
STAR CITY, WV
Metro News

Marshall County mine idled by fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Shoemaker Mine in Marshall County has been temporarily shutdown by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. MSHA reported being notified of a fire at the mine’s Whittaker Portal on Thursday. The agency ordered the mine closed and miners removed as an investigation into the cause of the fire and remediation were underway.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

PEIA Bombshell

The start of the 2023 legislative session is just five days away, and issues surrounding the state’s health insurance program have now been pushed to the forefront by a stunning announcement. Wheeling Hospital, which is part of the WVU Medicine Health System, said Thursday that, as of July 1st, it will not longer accept PEIA patients.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Queen ready to take senate seat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — New state Senator Ben Queen took the oath of office during a ceremony in Clarksburg Friday. Queen, at the age of 27, is one of the youngest to serve in the Senate, where you have to be at least 25. “I don’t expect my generation to...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy