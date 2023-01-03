Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Metro News
Toussaint believes Mountaineers must look within themselves to turn season around
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following its first home loss this season in a contest where the outcome was hardly in doubt at any point in the second half, West Virginia’s season is at least somewhat in crux with the Mountaineers one of three Big 12 teams that remain without a league win.
Metro News
Defensive back Keyshawn Cobb commits to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the second time this offseason, West Virginia added a defensive back from a Mid-American Conference school by way of the transfer portal. On Sunday, Keyshawn Cobb, who previously played one season at Buffalo, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. Cobb was in on 67 tackles...
Metro News
West Virginia no match for No. 3 Kansas in third straight loss, 76-62
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time this season, West Virginia was largely non competitive in a game. As a result, the Mountaineers suffered a third straight loss and their first of the season at the WVU Coliseum at the expense of No. 3 Kansas, 76-62. The Jayhawks controlled...
Metro News
Allie hits 1,000-point mark as Cabell Midland defeats BU, 66-36
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from Cabell Midland’s 66-36 win over Buckhannon-Upshur in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena. Jayda Allie – 22 points (reaches 1,000-point mark) Jazmyn Wheeler – 13 points. Josie Graves – 10 points. Buckhannon-Upshur (6-3): Alyssa Abel – 12 points.
Metro News
Wheeling Park pulls away from Huntington late to earn 66-50 win
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wheeling Park’s girls basketball team faced a stern test Friday against two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington in the New River CTC Invitational. Yet when the Patriots needed to rise to the occasion, they did just that. Despite a valiant effort from the Highlanders,...
Metro News
Rogers leads East Fairmont past Pikeview, 71-50
LOGAN, W.Va. — Highlights from East Fairmont’s 71-50 win over Pikeview in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena.
Metro News
WVU students prepare for Monday classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Residence halls on the Morgantown campus of WVU will open Saturday ahead of the beginning of spring semester classes on Monday. WVU Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said residents will quickly see traffic build this weekend for roads and businesses as students and families travel to Morgantown.
Metro News
Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A Pittsburgh man is charged with first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store in Morgantown earlier this week. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two...
Metro News
Morgantown business, community leaders meet with lawmakers ahead of regular session
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — State lawmakers in Monongalia County have discussed priorities for the upcoming legislative session with business and community leaders. A meeting was held last week at the Morgantown Area Partnership in advance the regular legislative session that begins Wednesday at the state capitol. Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia,...
Metro News
Star City sinkhole mystery solved, fix on the way
STAR CITY, W.Va. — After weeks of speculation, the source of the Star City sinkhole has been determined. West Virginia Department of Highways Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations Joe Pack said crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate, the problem. “We feel as though somewhere...
Metro News
Marshall County mine idled by fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Shoemaker Mine in Marshall County has been temporarily shutdown by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. MSHA reported being notified of a fire at the mine’s Whittaker Portal on Thursday. The agency ordered the mine closed and miners removed as an investigation into the cause of the fire and remediation were underway.
Metro News
PEIA Bombshell
The start of the 2023 legislative session is just five days away, and issues surrounding the state’s health insurance program have now been pushed to the forefront by a stunning announcement. Wheeling Hospital, which is part of the WVU Medicine Health System, said Thursday that, as of July 1st, it will not longer accept PEIA patients.
Metro News
Queen ready to take senate seat
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — New state Senator Ben Queen took the oath of office during a ceremony in Clarksburg Friday. Queen, at the age of 27, is one of the youngest to serve in the Senate, where you have to be at least 25. “I don’t expect my generation to...
Metro News
Civil suit over officer’s death after Capitol riot names Morgantown’s Tanios
Morgantown resident George Tanios, who is pleading guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has been named in a civil suit by the fiancée of an officer who died a day later. Sandra Garza, the partner of late officer Brian Sicknick, filed the...
Comments / 0