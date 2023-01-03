ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Department Helping Fellow Firefighter’s Family with Brain Surgery Costs

By Zachariah Wheaton
 2 days ago

A local fire department is stepping up to help one of their firefighters and his family.

The Otsego Lake Township Fire Department is holding a benefit dinner Saturday after a fellow firefighter’s wife was diagnosed with multiple medical issues requiring brain surgery.

Zachary and Kayla Kusterer have been together since they were teenagers. After two children and five years of marriage, they’ve been stopped in their tracks after Kayla was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome back in August.

“We didn’t really know the severity of it when we first found out. As she was telling me more, it really came to light that this was very serious,” Zachary recalls.

His wife Kayla concurs.

“It was honestly kind of shocking. Just being so young and finding out that this can kill me if I don’t get it fixed,” Kayla admits.

When Kayla was diagnosed this past August she learned she was born without the back of her head fully developed. Which has left her brain essentially falling out of the back of her head. Along with medical expenses from brain surgery, her husband Zachary will also have to take time off of work to care for his wife and two daughters.

“I have about two months off with no pay. Then after that we’re hoping she’s back to somewhat full health. Where she can go about her day as normal and I can go to work after that,” Zachary hopes.

Zachary’s attempt at acquiring benefits from the Family Medical Leave Act was denied, which is when the Otsego Lake Township Fire Department stepped up to help out. Deputy Chief Jeff Schermerhorn, says the idea for this weekend’s benefit dinner actually came from him and his wife.

“When they said Zach was going to be off work with no pay for so long, I brought it up to the fire department. Everyone agreed and it’s progressed since then,” Schermerhorn explains.

The benefit dinner is Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Otsego Lake Township Fire Department. It will include a silent auction and bake sale, and all the money collected over the weekend will be given to the Kusterers.

“It means a lot. I don’t have a lot of family near by. So, [the department] have definitely taken on the role of our family,” Kayla says.

If you’re unable to attend the benefit dinner, you can also donate here.

