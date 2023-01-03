ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

IDEA Public School student wins MLK, Jr. Comission Art Contest

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old student from an IDEA Public School has won the citywide MLK, Jr. Commission Art Contest. Shelby Henderson, a student at IDEA Burke College Prep, created her digital artwork using computer graphics. The piece is titled “No Matter Race Everyone is Equal," and it will be used as the visual representation of the 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration which will take place in-person on Monday, January 16.
New gym opens in Seguin catering to amputees

SEGUIN, Texas — A new gym in Seguin is opening Sunday with the goal of providing a welcoming experience to those needing special adaptations. Jayden Dennis spent Saturday getting ready to open his new gym, Flex-Abled (2896 Huber Rd, Seguin, TX 78155) for the first time. "I got flex-abled...
