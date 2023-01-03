Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Applications for LEGOLAND Mini-Model Builder Crew now open
SAN ANTONIO — Applications for the 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center here in San Antonio is now open. Children ages six through 12 will be building special builds and going to workshops to learn building techniques through the year, LEGOLAND San Antonio said. The winners...
San Antonio could vote to decriminalize abortion, marijuana in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians could vote on decriminalizing marijuana and abortion in the coming months. Local activist groups say they’re nearing the required number of signatures to get these initiatives on the May ballot. The “justice charter” also includes other efforts to reform police policy, including cite-and-release...
Crooks steal VFW post's ceremonial rifles used to honor fallen veterans
SAN ANTONIO — At 5 a.m. Friday morning, two thieves broke into VFW Post 8397. They cut through the steel portion of the door, destroyed the security panel in the office, and dragged a large gun safe out of the room. They eventually found a dolly and wheeled it out the back door.
San Antonio WW II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends
SAN ANTONIO — A big celebration took place on the southeast side of San Antonio on Saturday. A veteran from both World War II and the Korean War, Tommy Green, turned 100 years old, and celebrated the milestone with family and friends. The San Antonio native was all smiles...
In testy meeting, St. Mary's strip bar owners pressure construction crews
SAN ANTONIO — In a testy meeting Friday, bar owners told city leaders they should fire the contractor redoing roads and sidewalks along the St. Mary's strip. Construction will eventually make the stretch more walkable, but bad weather and an early sewerage mistake have delayed completion. The problems also forced road closures bar owners did not initially expect.
IDEA Public School student wins MLK, Jr. Comission Art Contest
SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old student from an IDEA Public School has won the citywide MLK, Jr. Commission Art Contest. Shelby Henderson, a student at IDEA Burke College Prep, created her digital artwork using computer graphics. The piece is titled “No Matter Race Everyone is Equal," and it will be used as the visual representation of the 36th Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration which will take place in-person on Monday, January 16.
New arrival of critically endangered animal announced at San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is kicking off the new year with a special birth announcement!. The zoo announced Friday that an adorable baby White-Cheeked Gibbon was born at the zoo. The cute new resident will be raised by mom and dad, much like their primate cousins,...
New gym opens in Seguin catering to amputees
SEGUIN, Texas — A new gym in Seguin is opening Sunday with the goal of providing a welcoming experience to those needing special adaptations. Jayden Dennis spent Saturday getting ready to open his new gym, Flex-Abled (2896 Huber Rd, Seguin, TX 78155) for the first time. "I got flex-abled...
Head down to First Friday and celebrate Elvis's birthday this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to 2023!. It's a bit of a light first full weekend of the year events-wise, but there is still plenty of opportunities to soak in some live music or enjoy some free art if you find yourself near downtown this Friday. Speaking of which... Southtown’s...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Bexar County Republicans back Chip Roy in ongoing US House speaker feud
SAN ANTONIO — The tenth time was not the charm in the U.S. House speaker vote Thursday afternoon. By the end of the night, neither was the eleventh. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes the Alamo City, is one of the 20 Republicans voting against Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, preventing Congress from getting to work.
Student in custody after social media posts go around implying harm against students
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School District student is in custody after social media posts were going around implying harm against other high school students. Both Brackenridge and Highlands High School campuses were affected. However, SAISD Police Department said the threats were not credible and everyone is safe.
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
East-side building total loss after fire early Sunday
SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a building on the east side early Sunday. The call came out around 1:41 a.m. for a fire on the corner of N New Braunfels Avenue and Burnet Street. The Battalion Chief says the building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
Two families dealing with dementia tell their stories | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — For caregivers of those with dementia, finding the right kind of care can be a foreboding process. We met two families who said unlocking the part of their loved one that gives them joy is absolutely a must. A dementia care and education community called Bella...
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet thanks to love from family
SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.
Speed-related crashes, fatalities on the rise
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous behavior is driving up crash statistics and deaths. Speeding is on the rise in Texas. Last week, street racing resulted in a highway rollover crash that critically injured a woman and her 10-year-old child. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested for...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1