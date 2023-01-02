Ruth E. Strode, 78, of Syracuse, Ohio (formerly Grove City, Ohio), passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born in Syracuse, Ohio to the late Eleanor and Lowell Wingett on July 28, 1944. Ruth was employed from 1968 – 1994 at Arena & Harrison. She was a firecracker and the life of the party to all that knew her. Her bold nature and outspokenness were something she was well-known for. Those she loved, she loved deeply. She had a million-dollar smile and a laugh that spread to everyone in the room. She loved her trips to Vegas and soaking up the sun in Florida. She dedicated her life to time with her husband and their love of Ohio State football. She had several special friends and many family members that she loved to pop in and visit with. She will be deeply missed.

SYRACUSE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO