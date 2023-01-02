Read full article on original website
meigsindypress.com
Raymond Edward Klein
Raymond Edward Klein, 38, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED. Born August 4, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Raymond Eugene and Burtina Giordano Klein. Ray was a very well liked guy by everyone, loved shoes and was known as a ‘hustler”.
meigsindypress.com
Isaac Manning Mohler
Isaac Manning Mohler, age 91, peacefully went to be with The Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his Pomeroy, Ohio home. Manning was son to the late Sedwick and Delca Mohler, born in Pomeroy on January 3, 1931. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Flight Engineer on several different aircraft. While serving with the 7th Logistic Support Squadron, Manning was awarded the Soldier’s Medal for his heroism in flight in July of 1956, before retiring as a Master Sergeant after nearly 21 years of service. Following his military career, he served the community of Meigs County as a Deputy Sheriff until he retired again in 1995 with his beloved wife Becky. The two happily lived out their days at their hilltop home outside of Pomeroy. Manning was a graduate of the Athens High School class of 1949, a Freemason, and attended Rutland Church of God.
meigsindypress.com
Earl Kelly Thoma
Kelly Thoma, 60, of Pomeroy, died unexpectedly Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence. Born on September 13, 1962, in Gallipolis, Ohio, he was the son of the late Earl Oliver and Patsy Burnside Thoma. Kelly was a 1980 graduate of Meigs High School and was a computer enthusiast. He...
meigsindypress.com
Ruth E. Strode
Ruth E. Strode, 78, of Syracuse, Ohio (formerly Grove City, Ohio), passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born in Syracuse, Ohio to the late Eleanor and Lowell Wingett on July 28, 1944. Ruth was employed from 1968 – 1994 at Arena & Harrison. She was a firecracker and the life of the party to all that knew her. Her bold nature and outspokenness were something she was well-known for. Those she loved, she loved deeply. She had a million-dollar smile and a laugh that spread to everyone in the room. She loved her trips to Vegas and soaking up the sun in Florida. She dedicated her life to time with her husband and their love of Ohio State football. She had several special friends and many family members that she loved to pop in and visit with. She will be deeply missed.
meigsindypress.com
Donald Leroy Hunnel
Don Hunnel, 89, of Pomeroy, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Holzer Meigs ED in Pomeroy. Born December 11, 1933 in Pomeroy, Ohio, he was the son of the late John and Nettie Smith Hunnel. Don was a 1951 graduate Pomeroy High School. After school, he served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Drew Webster Pomeroy American Legion Post #39 and attended the New Beginnings Methodist Church in Pomeroy. Don worked and retired from American Electric Power at its Mountaineer Plant.
WTAP
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the search for Gretchen Fleming continues, we reached out to one of the bars where she was seen before arriving at the My Way Lounge the night she went missing. Former employees with the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill say that Gretchen was a...
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
WTAP
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County fire departments receive MARCS Grant
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fire departments in Meigs County have been awarded grant funding to help with communication needs. The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. This cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Man stabbed in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Huntington on Thursday. Huntington Police say they responded to the 900 block of West 3rd St. at around 1:50 p.m. They say a woman told them her son stabbed another man in the home. Police say that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is […]
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Community Calendar
If you have an event for the Community Calendar, send it to news@meigsindypress.com. Get help with your devices on January 6 at 2 p.m. at the Meigs County District Library Pomeroy location. Tech Class: Getting Smart with Your Devices will be presented. For more information, contact the library at 740-992-5813.
Man who barricaded himself in West Virginia home to get psych evaluation, treatment
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation. On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment […]
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
