Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies

Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27.

She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was a physical education teacher at Stimson.

She graduated from Syracuse University in 1994 with a BS in Physical Education and Health and Exercise Science. She received her MS in Special Education from Long Island University:C.W.Post and completed her District Administration degree from SUNY Stony Brook in 1994. She also taught at Silas Wood 6th Grade Center, and at a private school for children with autism as an Adapted PE teacher, and was as JV head coach in Cold Spring Harbor.

She was named Suffolk Zone Adapted PE teacher of the year in 2014. During the 2001-2003 seasons she was a state School Girls National team coach. In 2002-2003 she was also the U-13 and U-15 Long Island All Star Youth National team coach. In 2011 she was a Long Island School Girls National team coach. She was involved in the Suffolk County Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association where she held the office of Vice President from 20010-2012.

She was the wife of James Douglas, and mother of Padruig Jamison Douglas and Broden Alistair Douglas, and the daughter of Edward and Karen Cappabianca, sister of Corrine (Sean) McLaughlin, and aunt of Caedon, Declan & Shaelyn.

Visitation is set for Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport.

Funeral Mass 10:30 AM on Wednesday at St. Philp Neri Church, Northport. Cremation Private.







