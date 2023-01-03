ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Barbarajean Douglas, Lacrosse Coach, Dies

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vr6S_0k1VRMOL00

Barbarajean Douglas, a teacher and a lacrosse coach in the South Huntington schools, died Dec. 27.

She coached lacrosse at both Stimson Middle School and Walt Whitman High School at different points in her career,including twice serving as head lacrosse coach at Whitman. She was a physical education teacher at Stimson.

She graduated from Syracuse University in 1994 with a BS in Physical Education and Health and Exercise Science. She received her MS in Special Education from Long Island University:C.W.Post and completed her District Administration degree from SUNY Stony Brook in 1994. She also taught at Silas Wood 6th Grade Center, and at a private school for children with autism as an Adapted PE teacher, and was  as JV head coach in Cold Spring Harbor.

She was named Suffolk Zone Adapted PE teacher of the year in 2014. During the 2001-2003 seasons she was a state School Girls National team coach. In 2002-2003 she was also the U-13 and U-15 Long Island All Star Youth National team coach. In 2011 she was a Long Island School Girls National team coach. She was  involved in the Suffolk County Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association where she held the office of Vice President from 20010-2012.

She was the wife of James Douglas, and mother of  Padruig Jamison Douglas and Broden Alistair Douglas, and the daughter of Edward and Karen Cappabianca, sister of Corrine (Sean) McLaughlin, and aunt of Caedon, Declan & Shaelyn.

Visitation is set for Tuesday 2-5 & 7-9 PM at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave., Northport.

Funeral Mass 10:30 AM on Wednesday at St. Philp Neri Church, Northport. Cremation Private.




Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers. Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.
FAIRFIELD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Scott Shannon — Not gone, and definitely not forgotten

Westchester-resident Scott Shannon, the Vin Scully of disc jockeys, signed off his final morning show on WCBS-FM on Friday, December 16, after almost 40 years on New York area radio, and what a long and wondrous journey it has been. For New Yorkers of a certain age, if Dan Ingram...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
longisland.com

Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore

Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
BELLMORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor

Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
my9nj.com

NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
WESTFIELD, NJ
HuntingtonNow

Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post

Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he  listened to  the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Yonkers

A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
roslyn-news.com

LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset

LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
MANHASSET, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY

Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside

In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
OCEANSIDE, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy