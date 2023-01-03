ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
Fresno Center for Nonviolence Sponsored Page

The Community Alliance is a monthly newspaper that has been published in Fresno, California, since 1996. The purpose of the newspaper is to help build a progressive movement for social and economic justice.
A Chapter in a People’s History of the San Joaquin Valley

On Oct. 4, 1933, 5,000 cotton workers in Corcoran voted to strike after growers lowered wages below those of the previous season. The strike began at the Tagus Ranch in Tulare County but soon spread to ranches in Kern, Fresno, Madera and Merced counties, stretching more than 114 miles. The strike swelled to 18,000 mostly Mexican (80%) and Filipino strikers and lasted 24 days.
Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
Stopping Hate Crimes Town Hall

Hate crimes are on the rise in Fresno. Recently, a gay couple was physically assaulted in the Tower District (see page 1). A vicious and racist sign was put up near Central High School, anti-Jewish fliers were distributed in Clovis and we have a Fresno City Council member spewing hatred against the transgender community from the dais.
Fentanyl arrest backlash in Fresno County, zero-dollar bail policy ends

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly caught with $230,000 worth of fentanyl and $12,000 worth of heroin was arrested Tuesday in Fresno County by narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force – then released a few hours later, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the suspect, identified as 23-year-old […]
5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
Letter to the Editor

I will be 82 years old soon and am not in the best of health, and things seem to be getting worse instead of better. I want to think positively, but have only a little hope. I would like to know that humanity is going to survive—and even thrive.
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
Fresno District Attorney's vote to end zero-dollar bail policy

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif, (FOX26) — Several Fresno County Superior Court judges have voted to repeal Local Rule 3.1.14 Emergency Bail that was put in place back in 2020 due to COVID-19. "We're long past that now," said Sheriff Zanoni. "There is no longer a state of emergency." This rule...
Chasing History: Three Days On The Mariposa Gold Rush Trail

Of all the gold rush towns in California, none has a richer history than Mariposa. Nestled in the Sierra foothills along the historic Golden Chain Highway (Hwy 49), Mariposa serves as the gateway to Yosemite National Park while boasting deep ties to native cultures and immigrants alike. From the Miwuk...
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
J. Marchini Farms' Joe Marchini Passes Away at 84

LE GRAND, CA - Leaving behind a longstanding legacy and a decorated farming career, it was recently brought to our attention that Joe (Giuseppe) Marchini passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, 2022. The Founder of California-based J. Marchini Farms had a passion for produce that went back all the way to age 13.
