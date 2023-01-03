Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
zycrypto.com
U.K.’s Government Imposes Tax Breaks For Foreigners Investing In The Asset Class Using Local Investment Managers
Foreigners investing in digital currencies in the U.K. are now exempt from paying taxes. The new rule is only applicable if foreigners buy virtual currencies using local brokers in the U.K. The country has hinted that it is keen on transforming itself into a crypto paradise after a torrid relationship...
China, Infrastructure and 3 More Investing Themes for 2023
Sharp declines in stocks and bonds made 2022 a difficult year for investors, but those moves have also created opportunities. “The 2022 downturn has set the stage for a much improved long-term investing environment,” Philip Straehl, global head of research at Morningstar Investment Management, said in a commentary from the firm.
cryptogazette.com
Binance Is Back In South Korea
It’s just been revealed that Binance is back in South Korea. Check out the latest reports below. According to the latest reports, it seems that the most important crypto exchange giant Binance is once again making moves in South Korea. The exchange is reportedly acquiring a major stake in the local exchange GOPAX.
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy
It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
European shares rise on Big Pharma boost, German inflation slows
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with large-cap pharmaceutical companies boosting the main STOXX 600 index, while the region's largest economy, Germany, saw a slowdown in inflation for a second month in a row in December.
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Asia shares up as sentiments boosted by Fed minutes, US jobs
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs. Worries over China’s economic slowdown were weighing on regional sentiment. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% in morning trading to 25,943.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,068.60. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.6% to 2,268.29. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.3% to 21,274.44, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,143.63. “Despite the positive close in Wall Street, the fade of earlier gains and muted moves in the U.S. equity futures this morning are driving more measured upside in the Asia session,” Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG, said in a report.
NBC Connecticut
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
coingeek.com
UK’s new tax break on digital assets seeks to attract foreign investors
The United Kingdom has set its sights on becoming the global digital assets hub, and its first move is enforcing a tax break for foreign investors who purchase digital assets through investment managers based in the country. The U.K. has fallen behind the more digital asset-friendly destinations like Singapore and...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
msn.com
Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta’s anti-China stance
SAN FRANCISCO — For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He’s told U.S. lawmakers that China “steals” American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a...
datafloq.com
Why VR Training can Help Startups to Operate in a More Sustainable Manner
Virtual reality has the potential to aid employers with a vast range of aspects relating to the hiring and onboarding of new talent to their startups. In a business where there is little margin for error when making new hires, VR can emerge as an excellent tool for getting new recruits up to speed and ready to hit the ground running.
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-China rebound hopes lift EM stocks, Poland seen holding rates
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit three-week highs on Wednesday on hopes of an economic boost to China following the easing of its zero-COVID policy, while a softer dollar supported EM currencies ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The MSCI's EM equities index rose...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Outlook for growth in Chinese construction
China’s economy has struggled, not helped by expanding lockdowns, but new initiatives and infrastructure investment are encouraging some growth, reports Catrin Jones. China is still facing rising coronavirus cases – in response to this, the government have imposed a fresh series of lockdowns, likely halting infrastructure projects across the country as well as leading to rare displays of public protests.
MySanAntonio
GE HealthCare jumps in volatile trading debut after spinoff
General Electric's former medical-equipment business climbed in a volatile trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company. Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies rose 4.3% to $58.39 at 9:55 a.m. in New York, rebounding after a decline of 4.5% in the first moments of active trading on the Nasdaq. GE gained 1.3%.
