Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
New Orleans bringing in more garbage crews to get pickup back on schedule
NEW ORLEANS — The trash outside Patty Barnes’ home hasn’t been picked up since last week. “It’s a mess,” she said. “We have garbage from Wednesday that should have been picked up and then we have recycling from Friday.”. She’s not alone. For...
Search for man after empty boat found in Lake Pontchartrain
MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division searched Sunday for a 44-year-old man from Mandeville after a boat he was believed to be using was found floating under the Causeway with no one on board shortly after 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office said that deputies with...
Auto glass company sees surge in business due to car break-ins
RIVER RIDGE, La. — Premier Glass in Elmwood is about a 10-minute drive from where 62 cars were broken into early Wednesday morning in River Ridge. The owner, Dylan Muscutt, said they get calls about broken car windows every day. "I would say within the past three years now,...
New Orleans business hire private security as crime surges
NEW ORLEANS — As the city's crime surge continues, local businesses and organizations are asking and paying for added security. Businesses say they cannot rely on police alone. Willy Mae’s is a New Orleans staple. Opened in the 50s', the corner restaurant has been dishing out fried chicken for...
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
Marrero man sues Southwest Airlines for travel chaos
NEW ORLEANS — A man from Marrero filed what appears to be the first federal lawsuit against Southwest Airlines for the meltdown it experienced during the holidays. In the suit, Eric Capdeville claims he and his daughter were supposed to fly from New Orleans to Portland on December 27. Their flight, along with more than 15,000 others that week, was canceled.
'They need to remain here the entire time' | Pels fans call for more patrols after car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — It's a Friday night, and a New Orleans Pelicans game just finished, fans returning to their cars hoping and praying their car wasn't broken into. It comes after a string of break-ins by the Smoothie King Center. New Orleanians love sports, but that love is being...
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
3 arrests made, but more car burglaries reported after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — Another big sporting event in downtown New Orleans and another day of reported car burglaries in at least one nearby lot as fans watched the Saints-Panthers game. However, as angry fans returned to their cars, New Orleans Police did report some success with the arrest of...
Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson Parish crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waggaman. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the initial investigation, 45-year-old Charles Hebert was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcyclist westbound on Highway 18 near Rusty Road. Hebert was riding closely behind a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.
Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November. They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive. Investigators say Davis...
Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'
NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B' laid to rest as NOPD searches for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — There's an update in the murder case of a local comedian. Police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant, but they are being tight lipped about any more details. This comes on the same day that friends and family said good-bye to Brandon "Boogie...
Beloved New Orleans radio personality, John Osterlind, dead at 55
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans radio personality and show host John Osterlind passed away before the New Year. According to a New Orleans Police Department report, Osterlind was found unresponsive in his Warehouse District apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street on Thursday. EMS was called and declared...
Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off Carnival season with iconic streetcar ride
NEW ORLEANS — The Phunny Phorty Phellows will kick off the start of Carnival season with their iconic streetcar ride down historic St. Charles Avenue. The costumed and masked krewe will assemble at the Willow Street streetcar barn right off S. Carrollton Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and will board the streetcar at 7 p.m. sharp.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0