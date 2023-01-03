ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
ClutchPoints

Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills sure are fired up today, huh? The reigning AFC East champions wasted no time getting on the board in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. On the opening kick-off, running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick all the way to the end-zone, via Ben Brown. 6-0, Buffalo. Obviously, Damar Hamlin is […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Damar Hamlin breaks silence after injury

Damar Hamlin broke his silence Saturday after suffering a scary injury on Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills safety shared a message on his Instagram amid all of the support he’s received. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,”...
ClutchPoints

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers, Jon Jones get final Week 18 injury updates vs. Bills

The New England Patriots have a postseason berth on the line as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. In the final week of the NFL’s regular season, The Pats will have at least a couple of reinforcements for the monumental matchup. The Patriots will have both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback […] The post Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers, Jon Jones get final Week 18 injury updates vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson sends beautiful message to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after ‘Did we win?’ question

Former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson sent a rather heartwarming message to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is now awake and recovering well from his scary situation. When Hamlin woke up, one of the first questions he asked was “Did we win?“, referring to the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati […] The post Bo Jackson sends beautiful message to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after ‘Did we win?’ question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s honest reaction after setting a lowly NFL record

Diontae Johnson set quite a lowly NFL record during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 18 home game against the Cleveland Browns. Johnson broke former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back James Wilder’s record (85 catches, zero receiving TDs in 1984) for the most catches in a season without a receiving touchdown. The fourth-year wideout finished his campaign […] The post Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s honest reaction after setting a lowly NFL record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bills safety Damar Hamlin drops charitable ‘Did We Win?’ t-shirts

Throughout Sunday afternoon, one of the biggest storylines was how the Buffalo Bills would perform in their first game since seeing their teammate, safety Damar Hamlin, get taken to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest during their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills were able to win against the New England […] The post Bills safety Damar Hamlin drops charitable ‘Did We Win?’ t-shirts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bengals pushing for NFL owners to reject proposed playoff changes

The Cincinnati Bengals got the short end of the stick when the NFL decided to rule their game against the Buffalo Bills a no-contest. The stoppage of the game was completely understandable: Damar Hamlin’s life was on the line, and no one wanted to play after going through that trauma. However, because of that, the […] The post Bengals pushing for NFL owners to reject proposed playoff changes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy