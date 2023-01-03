ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

SFGate

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Percentages: FG .425, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Hardaway Jr. 4-10, Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Pinson 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Wood 1-5, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ntilikina). Turnovers: 12 (Wood 4, Dinwiddie 3, Hardy 2, Bullock, Ntilikina, Wright IV). Steals: 3...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
SFGate

Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Percentages: FG .577, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Okoro 4-6, Garland 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Neto 1-1, Osman 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Love 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro, Osman, Stevens).
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

No. 12 UCLA 61, Southern Cal 60

SOUTHERN CAL (11-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .724. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Adika 1-2, Bigby 1-1, Williams 1-1, Marshall 0-1, Littleton 0-5, Miura 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 3, Adika 2) Turnovers: 17 (Marshall 5, Bigby 3, Miura 3, Team 2, Adika 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71

OREGON (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Paopao 3-7, Gray 2-7, Rogers 2-4, VanSlooten 0-1, Hanson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Rogers 1) Turnovers: 20 (Kyei 5, Paopao 4, Gray 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Hanson 2, Basham...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

No. 25 Creighton 68, Marquette 42

MARQUETTE (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (King 1-4, Hare 1-4, Marotta 0-2, La Chapell 0-1, Nkumu 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1) Turnovers: 12 (Marotta 5, King 2, La Chapell 2, Myles 1, Hare 1, Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
SFGate

Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77

MINNESOTA (8-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Braun 2-10, Heyer 1-6, Borowicz 1-5) Blocked Shots: 5 (Hammond 2, Battle 1, Heyer 1, Micheaux 1) Turnovers: 19 (Borowicz 4, Heyer 4, Battle 3, Braun 3, Micheaux 2, Czinano 1, Gradwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

