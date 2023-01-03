Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
Police believe Tulsa murder suspect may be in Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. — Detectives believe a Tulsa murder suspect may be in Arkansas. FOX23 previously reported an arrest warrant was issued for Jayveon Washington. Tulsa Police believe he was involved in the murder of 21-year-old Isaac Walker at the Sunset Plaza apartments in north Tulsa back in October. Police...
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
Bartlesville City Council approves funding for Crisis Intervention Response Team
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There will soon be a new mental health program operating in the City of Bartlesville. The city council approved $100,000 in funding this week. Grand Mental Health and the City of Bartlesville will partner to create a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. The plan calls for...
TCSO investigating double murder in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff Office (TCSO) confirmed to FOX23 they are investigating a double murder in Turley, Okla. According to TCSO, a man and woman were killed Thursday evening. The male victim has a gunshot wound, but investigators are unsure of the woman’s cause of death.
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TCSO responding to reports of double shooting
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating reports of a double shooting in Turley near E 66th Street North and North Yale Avenue Thursday night. TCSO’s Public Information Officer Casey Roebuck told FOX23 she is headed to the scene. This is a developing story....
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
Tulsa Police say 12-year-old stabs 9-year-old to death
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed by a 12-year-old girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at a nearby apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
Orthodox churches gather to bless waters and pray for city
TULSA, Okla. — Several local churches gathered on Saturday to hold a blessing of the water and pray for the well-being of Tulsa. The churches gathered were St. Anthony Orthodox Christian Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Apostles Orthodox Church. The event was held at 1 p.m....
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Monthly Black history seminars launch to combat critical race theory bill
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can soon check out free, monthly Black history seminars in north Tulsa created to educate and empower. 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre descendent and Greater Tulsa African-American Affairs Commission member Kristi Williams wants to help Green Country families strengthen what they know about Black history.
