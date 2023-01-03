Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
2 best trades Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks need to be one of the more active teams before the trade window closes. The Mavs trade deadline strategy has to be a combination of buying and selling. They need to get guys who aren’t working out (like Christian Wood) and bring players in who can fit with Luka Doncic. That means shooters who can also create a little on their own. That’s why the two best trades the Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline include bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
LeBron James fires back at reporter for claiming his ‘patience is waning’ amid Lakers trade rumors
LeBron James took to Twitter to strongly refute how an article classified him as increasingly impatient with the Los Angeles Lakers front office for not trading draft picks to improve the current roster. Early Sunday morning, The Athletic’s Sam Amick published a transcript of the brief conversation he had with...
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears earn No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after finishing 3-14
The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947. Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s eye-opening reaction to Mavs waiving Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker hasn’t been the same since leaving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Walker’s lone season with the New York Knicks ended up being a disaster, so the Knicks subsequently cut him loose in a trade with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. The rebuilding Pistons then bought Walker out, but to the former All-Star’s chagrin, no team ended up signing him until late November, when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came calling.
Kevin Durant suffers knee injury in win over Heat
The Brooklyn Nets escaped Miami Sunday with a 102-101 last-second victory over the Heat, but it wasn’t without casualty as Kevin Durant suffered an injury that forced him out of the game. Nets forward Royce O’Neale scored on a putback off a Kyrie Irving miss before Jimmy Butler missed...
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on health issue that bothered him vs. Celtics
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday. The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.
Kentucky’s ugly loss to Alabama leads to speculation about John Calipari
An objectively disappointing season for Kentucky basketball reached a new low on Saturday, when the Wildcats were blown out 78-52 by Alabama. The loss pushes John Calipari’s team to 10-5 overall, including 1-2 in SEC play. The Wildcats’ remaining schedule isn’t getting any easier, either. Six of their final...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson ejected in Jazz vs. Grizzlies, squares up to throw them ‘bows’
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, once again, figured in a heated altercation. This time against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Everyone can still probably remember that incident with Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors when Clarkson committed a Flagrant 2 foul and then squared up against the Dubs, seemingly ready to box it out with them.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hilarious reaction to less media attention amid losing streak
The Milwaukee Bucks started out the 2022-23 season 9-0 and were one of the top teams in the league overall. They still have one of the better records in the Eastern Conference. They are 25-14 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. But their play has been a bit more uneven since their strong start to the season. As a result of the Bucks sluggish play, they have had seemingly less media during media availability sessions, something that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has noticed.
Kawhi Leonard calls out Clippers after embarrassing 31-point loss to Nuggets
From the get-go, the Los Angeles Clippers just didn’t have it against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. They played uninspired basketball, settling for one contested jumpshot after another as they scuffled to a 34-point halftime deficit. Simply put, that was not a performance befitting of a team led by two bonafide […] The post Kawhi Leonard calls out Clippers after embarrassing 31-point loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts’ injured shoulder after clinching top seed in NFC
For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Zach LaVine-Billy Donovan relationship gets ‘strained’ update amid Bulls’ hot streak
The Chicago Bulls enter Monday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics having won three in a row, giving them some much-needed life after reports of tension between star players and the head coach seemingly left the team dead in the water before Christmas. Chicago is 19-21 following a trio of impressive victories over the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz, the closest its been to .500 since late November.
Kyle Kuzma responds to Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dunk content request
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to see Jericho Sims and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, but Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma asked the real question to him: what about you?. On Sunday Morant reacted to a report that Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. has committed...
