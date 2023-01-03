ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

PennLive.com

Newport wrestling has perfect week with dual meet, tournament

The Buffaloes are moving back up. After a Tri-Valley League match against Line Mountain, Newport remains undefeated in the league with a 2-0 record, 3-3 overall. Wrestling against Line Mountain, the meet started at 172 with Newport’s Kaj Miller. Miller dropped a 12-4 major decision to give the Eagles the first lead.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry boys basketball battles illness

Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/7/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 7. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Richard L. “Pete” Bolen, who passed on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1946, to...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Hawks get 1-1 split at tournament

It is two steps forward and one step back for the Susquenita girls so far this season. After losing to West Perry in the Perry County tournament, the Blackhawks battled their way back to a winning record after defeating Halifax and Line Mountain. This week, Susquenita attended the Boiling Spring...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks

Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

