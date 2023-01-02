Read full article on original website
Armed Robbery at Wheaton Fastrip, can you ID
WHEATON, Mo. — The early hours of Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, the Fastrip in Wheaton was robbed at gunpoint Police Chief Clint Danforth tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker. An armed white male walked into the Fastrip, 221 West Santee St, just after 12:45 a.m. and displayed a handgun.
Armed Robbery Suspect Courtesy Wheaton Police Chief Clint Danforth.
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Police Pursuit ends at Shoal Creek in Tipton Ford area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Deputies initiated a pursuit near Downstream Blvd of a suspect DWI driver about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, January 3, 2023. Sources tell us the pursuit of a white passenger car at one time unknown topped 105 mph, the path roughly traveled:. East on...
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Detours expected tomorrow in Pittsburg as road construction begins near South Rouse Street
PITTSBURG, KS – Starting Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 12:00 pm, lane conversions on South Rouse will begin in the construction zone. Traffic will be converted from the west Side of South Rouse Street, to the East Side of South Rouse Street. The City says North and Southbound...
Grant funding available for Crawford County Childcare services
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. - The Crawford County Commission is providing a second opportunity for child care or preschool services to receive a one-time grant to support operations. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, grant funding's is available for Crawford County applicants. To be eligible for up to $2,000*, organizations...
Portion of Broadway reopens after brief closure
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Officials say Broadway has been reopened in Pittsburg. On Thursday, January 5, a traffic accident at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street in Pittsburg resulted in a damaged traffic signal. Officials say the intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all...
Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic
JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
Via Christi Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas celebrated its first baby of the new year on Sunday, January 1st. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 am to Kierre Johnson - He was 8lbs 2oz and 20.25 inches. Officials with the hospital say they're thankful for the opportunity to...
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
Joplin begins taking bids for City's Homelessness Strategic Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. - The City of Joplin says it will begin accepting bid proposals until March 1st to acquire services for the Joplin Homelessness Strategic Plan. Officials say the City of Joplin along with partners intend to better align and leverage resources toward solutions to better address the most vulnerable homeless and at-risk individuals and households, along with associated impacts of homelessness on our community.
Educational conservation event coming to Shoal Creek
JOPLIN, Mo. - KOAM's Ty Parks spoke with the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center to learn more about an upcoming event. Young nature enthusiasts can learn about birds and help collect information on local bird populations Jan. 7 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program "Kids' Christmas Bird Count."
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Local medical school focuses on the importance of CPR
JOPLIN, Mo. - Following the tragic events of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, KCU Medical School in Joplin offered one of their doctors as a resource dealing with cardiac arrest. "I would just encourage everybody to find out where there's a CPR course available and get CPR certified. That way,...
Brandon Daniel Burns
Brandon Daniel Burns, 31, of Anderson, Missouri, departed this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Truman Healthcare Center in Lamar, Missouri. Brandon entered this life on January 12, 1991, in Gravette, Arkansas, born to the union of Danny and Terry (Slagle) Burns. He was a lifelong area resident and a 2009 graduate of McDonald County High School.
Robert E. Goddard
Bob Goddard, of Loma Linda, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born January 18, 1947, at Jane Chinn Hospital in Webb City, the third son of Eldon E. “Dick” and Margaret Goddard. He was raised in Webb City, attended First Baptist Church, West Side Elementary and...
Raymond Clark
Raymond Clark of Pittsburg KS, peacefully entered into heavens gates on December 27th, 2022 at 3:16 pm at Via Christi in Pittsburg Kansas. He was 87. Raymond was born on August 31, 1935 to Ray Elmer and Helen Theresa (Glasgow) Clark in Curranville, Kansas weighing in at a whopping 3.5 pounds. He grew up in the area and graduated from Arma High School in 1953.
Wright, Gibson lead Joplin over William Chrisman in Kaminsky Classic opener
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Joplin beats William Chrisman 53-45 Thursday night in the first round of the Kaminsky Classic. All Wright (20 pts) and Terrance Gibson (15 pts, 9 reb) lead the way for Joplin.
