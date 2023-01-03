Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
RELATIVELY QUIET & MILD WEEK AHEAD
The weather pattern for the next week isn’t very January-like. Temperatures will remain above average and moisture appears meager at best. Any major winter weather concerns for the next week appear low at this time. For tonight... lows in the low 20s and teens are expected. Brisk WSW breezes...
WBAY Green Bay
Rock the Dock 2023 in new location
Jason Zimmerman gauges the mood ahead of this weekend's crucial season finale and talks to team officials about special plans. Temperatures warming up through Monday. Includes your game day forecast.
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
Comments / 0