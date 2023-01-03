Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Bears earn No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after finishing 3-14
The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947. Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts
The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion. The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had […] The post Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s powerful statement on Bengals’ Super Bowl window
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one confident young man. If that is not yet clear, his latest bold statement about the team’s championship window should erase all doubts about him. When asked about his thoughts on the idea of a championship window, Burrow responded with a powerful message...
Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move
The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera shares insight on Sam Howell as Washington QB1 next year
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera learned last week that his team had been eliminated from playoff contention. He learned this week that his team may have a new quarterback for the 2023 season. The Commanders came through with a 26-6 victory over the archrival Dallas Cowboys in their Week...
5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked
High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
49ers fan falls off stands trying to grab Brock Purdy’s towel
How far will you go for a cool souvenir from your favorite team? One San Francisco 49ers nearly figured into an emergency situation Sunday at Levi’s Stadium down in Santa Clara when he fell off the stands while trying to grab a towel thrown into the crowd by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Fans are falling […] The post 49ers fan falls off stands trying to grab Brock Purdy’s towel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills sure are fired up today, huh? The reigning AFC East champions wasted no time getting on the board in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. On the opening kick-off, running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick all the way to the end-zone, via Ben Brown. 6-0, Buffalo. Obviously, Damar Hamlin is […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers news: Mike Williams’ injury update casts early doubt on playoff game vs. Jaguars
Injuries have always been an issue for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. It appears that the Chargers will once again have to deal with another Williams ailment after the hulking wideout suffered an apparent upper-body injury in Week 18’s 31-28 road loss to Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0