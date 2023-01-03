ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bears earn No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after finishing 3-14

The Chicago Bears have earned the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be the first time the Bears have had the top overall selection since 1947. Chicago ended their season with a 29-13 loss to the Vikings and an overall record of 3-14. While they earned wins over the 49ers, Texans and Patriots, Matt Eberflus’ first year with the Bears didn’t go as well as fans had hoped. Their three wins were Chicago’s lowest total dating back to the 2016 season. Since 2010, the Bears have won at least five games every year except 2016 and 2022.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts

The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion. The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had […] The post Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move

The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked

High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
49ers fan falls off stands trying to grab Brock Purdy’s towel

How far will you go for a cool souvenir from your favorite team? One San Francisco 49ers nearly figured into an emergency situation Sunday at Levi’s Stadium down in Santa Clara when he fell off the stands while trying to grab a towel thrown into the crowd by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Fans are falling […] The post 49ers fan falls off stands trying to grab Brock Purdy’s towel appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills sure are fired up today, huh? The reigning AFC East champions wasted no time getting on the board in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. On the opening kick-off, running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick all the way to the end-zone, via Ben Brown. 6-0, Buffalo. Obviously, Damar Hamlin is […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin reacts to Nyheim Hines’ storybook opening kickoff TD vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
