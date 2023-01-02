There is nothing quite like live theater. I was reminded of that anew while watching the premiere of “Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol” at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. In 2020, as theaters around the country were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Manual Cinema, the performance collective and video production company, originally created this show to be streamed over Zoom. Collective members Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller and Kyle Vegter had been thinking about the project for years since its premiere, and the pandemic gave them ample time to bring it to fruition.

