2023 theater begins with a bang
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’
Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
Pilsen-based Bob’s Pizza to open in Harper Court this month
Bob’s Pizza, which aims to take the best parts of both Chicago tavern- and New York slice-style pizzas for their own style of pies, will open in Harper Court later this month. The new restaurant will take over the former Native Foods space at 1518 E. Harper Court. Shortly...
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike
More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point
After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
Chicago Public Schools doesn’t track COVID boosters for students, staff
Chicago Public Schools is not tracking which students or staff have gotten the updated omicron booster, even though district leaders and the city’s health commissioner are urging students to get boosted to stave off another COVID surge. Chicago’s practice of not keeping tabs on updated booster vaccination by schools...
CSO offers a fascinating portrait of the so-called simple life
“Cavalleria Rusticana” is a one-act opera first performed in 1890 that immediately captivated audiences with its simple yet relatable story and tragic conclusion, all stemming from jealousy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own recording label, CSO Resound, has released a recording of Pietro Mascagni’s tale of rustic chivalry based on the short story and subsequent play by Giovanni Verga. This CD was recorded live at Symphony Center in February of 2020. It is a pre-pandemic gem, now lavishly produced for post-pandemic enjoyment.
Shirley Newsome, North Kenwood-Oakland community leader, caretaker and alderwoman, dies at 77
Shirley Newsome, who long led the North Kenwood-Oakland Community Conservation Council (NK-O CCC)’s neighborhood revival efforts and who served as alderwoman of the 4th Ward for five months in 2011, died on Dec. 25, 2022. She was 77. Newsome was born on Aug. 15, 1945 to the Rev. Charlie...
City now plans to house migrants, asylum seekers in Woodlawn's vacant Wadsworth Elementary
After saying there were no plans to house some of the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers bused to Chicago from Texas at vacant Wadsworth Elementary in Woodlawn, the city is now renovating the building for use as a temporary shelter. "To provide a safe and welcoming environment for the...
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions
As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
Local second grader shares Hanukkah (ghost) story on national podcast
Just in time for Hanukkah, the eight-night Jewish Festival of Lights beginning at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, a Hyde Park second grader’s holiday ghost story will have hit international airwaves. “The Hanukkah Ghost”, a short fable by Raia Minkus, will be featured in the Dec. 15 episode of...
'Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol'
There is nothing quite like live theater. I was reminded of that anew while watching the premiere of “Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol” at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. In 2020, as theaters around the country were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Manual Cinema, the performance collective and video production company, originally created this show to be streamed over Zoom. Collective members Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller and Kyle Vegter had been thinking about the project for years since its premiere, and the pandemic gave them ample time to bring it to fruition.
As COVID cases rise, Chicago students encouraged to get vaccinated, wear masks over break
Ahead of winter break, Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez and city public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady encouraged students and families to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu, take at-home tests before gathering and mask in crowded spaces. The two made the plea during a weekly online health segment...
Winter weather, cold snap to accompany Christmas
The National Weather Service is warning of possible blizzard conditions Thursday evening, Dec. 22 into Saturday. Bitterly cold Arctic air and strong winds will cause dangerously low wind chills from Friday into Christmas, which may see below-zero temperatures. There is a risk of power outages and lakeshore flooding, though the...
Several local park advocates and appreciators receive honorary awards
Members of three groups who work in and around area parks have been recognized for their stewardship and environmental advocacy by the nonprofit organization Friends of the Parks. At a virtual ceremony held by FOTP this weekend, a volunteer steward at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary and members of the...
Hyde Park School of Dance brings full ‘Nutcracker’ back this weekend
Toy soldiers, a sugar plum fairy and breakdancing Nutcracker Prince will once again light up the stage this weekend in the Hyde Park School of Dance’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”. An evolving adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas perennial, this year’s production is the school’s first full show (with...
Sen. Hunter: Why kidney disease awareness is so important
Last week, myself and other members of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force held a press conference at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois facility to increase awareness around prevention and treatment of the disease that affects 37 million Americans. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of...
JPAC presidential run-off election taking place Wednesday
The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) run-off election for the group’s president will take place Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. The only agenda item on the meeting is the presidential election, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. The run-off...
Nicholas Joseph Britton, U. of C. housing administrator and lifelong Hyde Parker, dies at 66
Lifelong Hyde Parker Nicholas Joseph Britton passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He had been hospitalized at the University of Chicago Hospital for several days. The cause of death was advanced cardio pulmonary disease. Nick was born in 1956 at Mercy Hospital. He attended St. Thomas the Apostle School...
Free food market in Woodlawn to host special holiday market Dec. 19
A free weekly food market held every Thursday at Woodlawn’s First Presbyterian Church, 6400 S. Kimbark Ave., will host a special holiday market next Monday, Dec. 19. The market will run from 10 a.m. to noon. At Monday’s market, attendees will be able to pick up food items for...
