Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Herald

2023 theater begins with a bang

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
CHICAGO, IL
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike

More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
CHICAGO, IL
New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point

After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
CHICAGO, IL
CSO offers a fascinating portrait of the so-called simple life

“Cavalleria Rusticana” is a one-act opera first performed in 1890 that immediately captivated audiences with its simple yet relatable story and tragic conclusion, all stemming from jealousy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own recording label, CSO Resound, has released a recording of Pietro Mascagni’s tale of rustic chivalry based on the short story and subsequent play by Giovanni Verga. This CD was recorded live at Symphony Center in February of 2020. It is a pre-pandemic gem, now lavishly produced for post-pandemic enjoyment.
CHICAGO, IL
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions

As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
CHICAGO, IL
'Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol'

There is nothing quite like live theater. I was reminded of that anew while watching the premiere of “Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol” at Writers Theatre in Glencoe. In 2020, as theaters around the country were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Manual Cinema, the performance collective and video production company, originally created this show to be streamed over Zoom. Collective members Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller and Kyle Vegter had been thinking about the project for years since its premiere, and the pandemic gave them ample time to bring it to fruition.
GLENCOE, IL
Winter weather, cold snap to accompany Christmas

The National Weather Service is warning of possible blizzard conditions Thursday evening, Dec. 22 into Saturday. Bitterly cold Arctic air and strong winds will cause dangerously low wind chills from Friday into Christmas, which may see below-zero temperatures. There is a risk of power outages and lakeshore flooding, though the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sen. Hunter: Why kidney disease awareness is so important

Last week, myself and other members of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force held a press conference at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois facility to increase awareness around prevention and treatment of the disease that affects 37 million Americans. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

