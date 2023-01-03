Read full article on original website
Joplin takes third at Kaminsky Classic; Wright scores 32
Joplin takes third at the Kaminsky Classic in Joplin, beating Poplar Bluff 66-60. All Wright scores 32 to lead the Eagles.
Webb City claims Kaminsky Classic championship in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - (WATCH) Webb City wins the Kaminsky Classic championship Saturday afternoon in Joplin, beating Francis Howell 53-52. Barron Duda scores a team-high 18 points for Webb City, while Holton Keith adds 11. The Cardinals have now won 8 straight games. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS...
Little drops 30, Galena tops Frontenac to get to 7-0
FRONTENAC, Kan. - (WATCH) Tyler Little scores 30 Friday night to lead Galena to a 61-47 win over Frontenac. Maverick Harmon was also in double figures for Galena with 14 points. Mario Menghini leads Frontenac with 17 points, while Vinny Pile adds 11. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL...
Weekend Wrap (Jan. 7-8)
TOPEKA, Kansas. – Lansing Correctional Facility officials say a homicide investigation is underway after resident Gary Raburn died Friday night, January 6, 2023, at the facility. Click here to learn more. Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed. IOLA, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces...
Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Co. Fly out of Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri National Guard 294th Engineer Company deployed from the Joplin Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon, January 5, 2023. A special deployment ceremony was held on Wednesday for families in Carthage at the High School. According to a press release, “The 294th Engineer Co. will deploy...
Local horse club hosts showmanship and rodeo event for area youth
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The Ottawa County 4-H Horse Club today hosted one of its showmanship and rodeo events for area youth. The OCHC Shodeo features kids ages 5-18 with events like dummy roping, barrel and flag racing at the NEO A&M Indoor Arena. Officials with the event say they...
Eagle watchers gather at Roaring River State Park
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. - 4-Staters gathered today to search for bald eagles at Roaring River State Park. Officials say when water sources freeze in the north, bald eagles migrate south to find food and water. With its constant flowing water and abundance of fish, Roaring River is an ideal location...
Mail truck overturns
Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
Local Bird Count event kicks off in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today hosted a Bird Count event for Joplin kids. This program was hosted today from 9-12 P.M. at MDC's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin for ages 7-17. Naturalists from the area taught participants all about Ornithology and how birds in...
Last Ride for retired K9 "Hondo"
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Friday morning, January 6, 2023, was the Last Ride for retired Lamar Police Dept/Barton County K9 "Hondo". K9 Hondo had served the Lamar Police Dept with Deputy Toby Luce, now a Barton County Deputy, from 2012 to 2021. Upon Hondo's retirement in June 2021 he remained with the Luce family.
ATM burglary in Missouri with stolen truck from Arkansas
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office release details regarding a white Ford One-Ton stolen in nearby Rogers, Benton, County, Arkansas. Then that same stolen pickup was used by three adult males about 2:15 a.m. to break open the ATM...
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
News To Know: fire at the King Point Resort, and the search for an armed robber continues in Wheaton
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. - On Thursday reports at about 1:15 A.M. alerted Cowskin Fire Department to a commercial structure fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled the blaze for an extended period of time during the early morning. Additional firefighters from Grove, Butler, Hickory Grove, Monkey Island Fireboat and the Seneca-Cayuga Tribal Fire all joined the fight. Units remained on scene until 8:00 A.M. Authorities say there were no injuries to occupants or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
Joplin based eating disorder program receives national attention
JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Joplin based eating disorder program is receiving some nationwide attention. Freeman's Ozark Center sent a representative to New York to promote its "Reconnect" program at a conference. The program takes a coordinated team approach to treating patients in an outpatient setting. Officials say that approach betters...
The Chamber Project: volunteers needed!
KOAM's Cale Chapman sat down with the Executive Director of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, Cavanaugh Studyvin on the KOAM Morning News to talk about The Chamber Project. The Chamber Project provides an outlet for many volunteers at one time to serve many non-profit organizations. Last year The Chamber...
Cherryvale man refuses arrest; barricades himself inside building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. - On Thursday, January 5, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations along with Montgomery County Detectives arrived at a Cherrvale, Kansas resident to serve a felony warrant. When deputies arrived at 5130 County Road 5600, they learned that suspect Niklas Nelson was on the property. Deputies say Nelson...
Man arrested and charged in Armed Robbery of Wheaton Fastrip
WHEATON, Mo. - Chief Clint Danforth of the Wheaton Police Dept tells KOAM's Shannon Becker they have arrested and now charged a man for the Armed Robbery of Fastrip in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 5, 2023. "We received more than 50 tips," he tells KOAM's Shannon Becker....
