Wyoming Legislature to convene 2023 general session at noon Tuesday
CHEYENNE (WNE) Wyoming Legislature to convene 2023 general session at noon Tuesday. CHEYENNE (WNE) —The 67th Wyoming Legislature will convene for the 2023 general session Tuesday at noon. The bodies will hold opening ceremonies as their first order of business, and new members of the Legislature and legislative leadership...
Governor orders flags be flown at half-staff statewide until Jan. 10
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide Wednesday until sundown Jan. 10 in honor and memory of Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Richard Macy. Macy served on the Wyoming Supreme Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2000, and served as Chief Justice from 1992 through 1994. Both flags should remain at half-staff until sundown on the day interment, Jan. 10.
Average Wyoming gas prices rise by 4.6 cents per gallon in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand...
