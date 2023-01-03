Read full article on original website
IGN
Yaoyao Ascension Materials Guide
Some of Yaoyao's ascension materials have been around since the release of Genshin Impact save for the boss materials she needs which only pops up during the Sumeru archon quests. This means that most of Yaoyao's ascension materials are pre-farmable.
IGN
Search Rogue Camp for Lisa
Start by driving to the area marked on your map. Walk towards the yellow circle/fog on your map. There, you’ll find a locked house. Go around to the front where the blue truck is and then push the truck out of the way.
IGN
Lucky Spot 5
Your classmate Urabe is (to the left) near the entrance of Uzume Lesson Studio. She's referring to Daitou TV Station. If you picked up this request right at the start of chapter 5 before following the main story - you'll want to follow the main story. Daitou TV Station has...
IGN
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Kira is a talented huntress who lives in a cabin at the edge of the forest with her husband Jack and son Kenny. She keeps a close eye on the Cavern and any potential monsters.
IGN
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
IGN
Did You Have My Back
Watch out for the onslaught of enemies, especially the sniper on the top. Ride with Iron Mike back to his camp ie Lost Lake and watch the cutscene that ensues after. This concludes the mission.
IGN
Sera Deck Build Guide
Sera is one of the best cards in Marvel Snap, so we’re here to show you how to build a strong Sera deck that’ll help you climb the ranks. She’s part of the Pool 3 card list, so you’ll need to reach Collection Level 475 to have a chance at adding her to your roster.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
IGN
I've Pulled Weeds Before
Once you drive to Boozer a cutscene will play followed by a flashback featuring Deacon’s wife, Sarah. After it plays, the mission is complete.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
IGN
Steam Reaches 10 Million Concurrent In-Game Players for the First Time
Alongside reaching 32 million concurrently online users, Steam has also just surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time. The news was shared by SteamDB, and it shows the milestones were reached on Saturday, January 7, where the in-game concurrents were at 10,082,055 million and the concurrently online users - those who are simply on Steam but not necessarily playing a game - were at 32,186,301.
IGN
Second Blooming
Second Blooming is an event where you'd need to form three teams to complete three consecutive rounds all of which involves defeating opponents. While forming a team, you'd see that there are "connected" characters. This means that if you slot in a character in one of those, that character appears in the next round as well. This event will feature trial characters.
IGN
Sherman's Camp Is Crawling
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Sherman's Camp Is Crawling. Head to the marker on your map. From here, you’ll be given a list of supplies the camp needs: starting with the Liston Knife. Get the Liston Knife. Drive to the marker on your...
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
IGN
PUBG Mobile Version 2.4 Update With Martial Showdown Event Out Along With New Bruce Lee Collaboration and Tribute Teaser
PUBG Mobile's latest update, 2.4, includes a new event, map, gameplay updates, and cosmetics. The update also marks the start of a collaboration with Bruce Lee, featuring a limited-time martial arts-themed event with new skins and outfits. The event will start on January 10. The update introduces the Martial Arts...
IGN
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
IGN
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
IGN
Seeds for the Spring
Pull up to the map marker, walk towards the little shack, and inspect the red bag on the floor on the right-hand side. Notice the magnifying glass icon above it.
IGN
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
IGN
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Is a Big Update Featuring the Lantern Rite and Alhaitham's Playable Debut
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will arrive on January 18. It will bring the annual celebration of Lantern Rite to Teyvat, as well as a music festival, Paper Theater performance and mini-games like Radiant Sparks. Inazuma will also feature two new competitions such as the...
