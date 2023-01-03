ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Damar Hamlin surprises Bills fans with photo from hospital during Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin surprised football players and fans with a photo from his hospital that he tweeted during Buffalo’s contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The picture shows Hamlin in his hospital bed sending love to the team...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Doctor: Bills Damar Hamlin, upon waking, asks who won the game

CINCINNATI, OH – Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin is awake, able to communicate by writing, and is improving in his medical condition. Damar has been in critical care at UCMC since he went into cardiac arrest after the Monday night game at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

Hamlin Injury Triggers Discussions About Mental Health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – While Damar Hamlin continues his recovery following a cardiac arrest that happened on the field during a game on Monday night, his coach and teammates are talking frankly about the mental health challenges they’ve faced this week because of it. “The scene just replays over...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy is recovering from stroke

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills is recovering from a stroke. The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend. They say he is currently recovering at his home with his family and making progress.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy