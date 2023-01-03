Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
WHEC TV-10
Damar Hamlin surprises Bills fans with photo from hospital during Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin surprised football players and fans with a photo from his hospital that he tweeted during Buffalo’s contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The picture shows Hamlin in his hospital bed sending love to the team...
WHEC TV-10
Bills and NFL continue to show Hamlin support ahead of Buffalo’s first game since his injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – On Saturday the Buffalo Bills tweeted that the doctors at UC Medical Center said Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, but is still in critical condition. He is breathing on his own, and his neurological function is excellent. The Bills tweeted a video of...
WHEC TV-10
Doctor: Bills Damar Hamlin, upon waking, asks who won the game
CINCINNATI, OH – Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Damar Hamlin is awake, able to communicate by writing, and is improving in his medical condition. Damar has been in critical care at UCMC since he went into cardiac arrest after the Monday night game at the...
WHEC TV-10
Damar Hamlin shares a smiling Facetime picture on his Instagram page
CINCINNATI – Damar Hamlin tweeted on Saturday evening thanking everyone for their support and asking them to keep praying for his recovery. It was his first public comment since his injury in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WHEC TV-10
Hamlin Injury Triggers Discussions About Mental Health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – While Damar Hamlin continues his recovery following a cardiac arrest that happened on the field during a game on Monday night, his coach and teammates are talking frankly about the mental health challenges they’ve faced this week because of it. “The scene just replays over...
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
NFC East Wrap: Eagles, Cowboys, Giants Seeded for Playoffs
Wrapping up the NFC East's final week of the regular season.
WHEC TV-10
Bills play-by-play announcer John Murphy is recovering from stroke
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — John Murphy, the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills is recovering from a stroke. The Bills put out a statement on social media from the Murphy family that John suffered a stroke last weekend. They say he is currently recovering at his home with his family and making progress.
WHEC TV-10
Damar Hamlin speaks in video call with Bills team, says “I love you boys”
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a video call on Friday with Bills players and staff, Damar Hamlin spoke with his teammates, saying “I love you, boys.” He also flexed his muscles and made a heart sign with his hands. In a press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said...
WHEC TV-10
Bills Game Sunday: … “A little game can bring people together, massive amounts of people”
ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. – Bills Mafia started tailgating in the parking lot at Highmark Stadium at 8 or 9 a.m. and the energy has not stopped. Crowds streamed in cheering for the Bills and Damar Hamlin. Everyone person I spoke to said that what happened to Damar was horrible,...
