Search Rogue Camp for Lisa
Start by driving to the area marked on your map. Walk towards the yellow circle/fog on your map. There, you’ll find a locked house. Go around to the front where the blue truck is and then push the truck out of the way.
Lucky Spot 5
Your classmate Urabe is (to the left) near the entrance of Uzume Lesson Studio. She's referring to Daitou TV Station. If you picked up this request right at the start of chapter 5 before following the main story - you'll want to follow the main story. Daitou TV Station has...
I've Pulled Weeds Before
Once you drive to Boozer a cutscene will play followed by a flashback featuring Deacon’s wife, Sarah. After it plays, the mission is complete.
Genshin Impact - Official Version 3.4 Update Trailer
Check out the latest Genshin Impact trailer, announcing the action RPG's Version 3.4 update, which is expected to arrive on January 18. Shown during HoYoverse's Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, 'The Exquisite Night Chimes' trailer introduces us to new Dendro 5-star character Alhaitham and 4-star character Yaoyao, alongside a look at what's on the way in the new update.
Valorant Episode 6 Cinematic Shows Western Ghats With Harbor Teasing a New India-Based Map
Riot Games has released a new cinematic trailer for Valorant’s upcoming Episode 6 update. The trailer includes a look at the latest map, Lotus, which is set in India. The trailer shows Valorant’s newest agent who is also Indian, Harbor, along with Astra. They discover the new location while travelling through a jungle. The map is shown to have a large structure resembling a temple adorned with pink lotus flowers.
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Takeba runs the Bath House found in the Forest of Coral Island. He can often be found wandering through the woodlands around the Bath House and taking in nature.
Yaoyao Ascension Materials Guide
Some of Yaoyao's ascension materials have been around since the release of Genshin Impact save for the boss materials she needs which only pops up during the Sumeru archon quests. This means that most of Yaoyao's ascension materials are pre-farmable.
Sherman's Camp Is Crawling
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Sherman's Camp Is Crawling. Head to the marker on your map. From here, you’ll be given a list of supplies the camp needs: starting with the Liston Knife. Get the Liston Knife. Drive to the marker on your...
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Did You Have My Back
Watch out for the onslaught of enemies, especially the sniper on the top. Ride with Iron Mike back to his camp ie Lost Lake and watch the cutscene that ensues after. This concludes the mission.
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
Seeds for the Spring
Pull up to the map marker, walk towards the little shack, and inspect the red bag on the floor on the right-hand side. Notice the magnifying glass icon above it.
Aussie Deals: Use Force-Preorder on a Discount Jedi Survivor, Dead Space, Resi 4, Hogwarts Legacy and More!
It's somehow the fourth week of the school holidays already. Time's running out to cram your brain with the educational experiences that truly matter—video games. As per usual, I've scoured the online and brick and mortar stores to find the best prices on any and all titles worth owning. Grab something cheap for a 'today play' or place a bet on the unknown quantity of a 2023 preorder.
Now You See It
Run to your bike and drive to the marker i.e back to Iron Mike’s Camp. A cutscene will play and Addy will talk to you about Boozer. Next, walk to the marker on your map with Skizzo. A cutscene will play between the two of you in which Skizzo hatches a plan to get some medicine for the camp.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Epic Games Store Free Games for Week 2 January 2023 Include Kerbal Space Program and One More
We have now arrived in 2023, but the free game frenzy has not stopped just yet. Sadly, Epic's 15 free games for 15 days promotion has now stopped, but the platform is still following its trend of providing 2 free games each week. The two free games for January 2023...
Vampire Survivors Dev Released Mobile Port Itself to Fight Copycats
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle was forced to release its game on mobile “ASAP” after several exact copies began appearing on the market. As reported by GI.biz, Poncle had initially attempted to bring Vampire Survivors to mobile devices in the wake of its successful 2022 launch on PC and Xbox, but struggled to find a partner that shared its views on monetization.
