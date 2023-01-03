ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama baseball coming to Toyota Field

The tide is rolling into Toyota Field for the first time. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The matchup marks the first journey to Madison for the Alabama baseball team and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian killed in Saturday night Jackson County crash

A Saturday night crash has claimed the life of a Woodville man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 40-year-old James Webb was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle on Jackson County 8, approximately three miles north of Woodville. The crash happened around 9:15 PM. Webb was pronounced...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy