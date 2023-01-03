KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Kansas City, MO early Sunday morning. Police say they got a call about the shooting in the area of 73rd St. and Brooklyn Ave. just before 1 a.m. They arrived at the scene to find the two victims in the front yard of a home. Officers say the man was already dead. EMS took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO