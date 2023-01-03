Read full article on original website
Man dead, woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in KCMO
One person is dead and one person is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near a residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri. Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, one person is dead, and another is suffering from life-threatening injuries after an overnight Sunday morning shooting near East 73rd Street.
KCTV 5
One dead, another suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man is dead and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
1 dead, 2 injured after KCK police chase ends in crash in KCMO
One person is dead and one is in life-threatening condition after an overnight Kansas City, Kansas, police chase resulted in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Woman dies in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel kills 1, person in custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman in Independence, Missouri, is dead Saturday following a shooting near the Stoney Creek Hotel. Independence Police officers were dispatched to the hotel in regard to a shooting just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived officers located a female in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
KMBC.com
One dead, another seriously hurt after early morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Kansas City, MO early Sunday morning. Police say they got a call about the shooting in the area of 73rd St. and Brooklyn Ave. just before 1 a.m. They arrived at the scene to find the two victims in the front yard of a home. Officers say the man was already dead. EMS took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KMBC.com
Police investigating homicide after woman dies in Independence hotel shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday. Just before 11:00 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the Stoney Creek Hotel at 18011 E. Bass Pro Drive on a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent...
Video shows strangers follow 10-year-old boy, steal packages from Missouri home
The boy's father said his son was walking home when a car started following him, a passenger got out of the car and started running toward his son.
KCTV 5
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Police ask for help to locate suspect in KC-area party killing
KANSAS CITY —An 18-year-old faces felony criminal charges in connection with the Dec. 11, fatal shooting of Robert Butler outside a Kansas City-area residence, according to Jackson County Prosuctor Jean Peters Baker. Vyshon D. Wilson of Independence faces Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. Wilson...
KCTV 5
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted to hospitals following crash in Bates County
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, were airlifted to local hospitals after a van struck a tree in Bates County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that a single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:09 p.m. Friday when the 35-year-old woman lost control of a 2007 Chrysler Van. According to the report, the woman lost control of the vehicle as she crested a hill on Northeast 9004 at Northeast 7003.
Court docs: 16-year-old shot, killed man before fleeing to nearby park in KCMO
A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man on Dec. 30, 2022, in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting near 98th, Donnelly in KCMO
A shooting in the 9800 block of Donnelly Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, left one person with life-threatening injuries Friday.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
KCTV 5
KCMO police investigating life-threatening shooting near East 97th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred Friday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. near a home on East 97th Terrace just north of East 98th Terrace on the southeast side of Kansas City, Missouri.
Horrifying Video Shows Hooded Stranger Followed Missouri Boy Home
It's one of the worst nightmares for parents. Security cam video shows that a hooded stranger and another possible accomplice followed a Missouri boy home with him narrowly escaping them. Fox 4 out of Kansas City shared this terrible story which shows a family's security cam video. The father knew...
Man accused of using AR-style pistol to kill victim at Independence apartment
A KCMO teen faces a second degree murder charge for a fatal shooting at the end of a party at an Independence apartment.
KCMO woman, 13-year-old boy airlifted by Life Flight after van struck tree
A 35-year-old woman and a 13-year-old male, both of Kansas City, Missouri, were injured after a van struck a tree Friday afternoon in Bates County.
