WAAY-TV
Alabama baseball coming to Toyota Field
The tide is rolling into Toyota Field for the first time. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 versus the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The matchup marks the first journey to Madison for the Alabama baseball team and...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed in Saturday night Jackson County crash
A Saturday night crash has claimed the life of a Woodville man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 40-year-old James Webb was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle on Jackson County 8, approximately three miles north of Woodville. The crash happened around 9:15 PM. Webb was pronounced...
WAAY-TV
Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
WAAY-TV
Madison County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed late Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting. Ray King, 50, of Hazel Green died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. Thursday to...
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green neighborhood stunned by altercation with deputies that left a man dead
A Hazel Green family and neighborhood is stunned beyond words after a late-night altercation Thursday involving sheriff's deputies left 50-year-old Ray King dead. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. due to a call of a domestic disturbance.
WAAY-TV
Decatur elementary school honors student who was killed in Chicago with new library and garden
It's in memory of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, known as MJ. Decatur elementary school honors student who was killed in Chicago with new library and garden. It's in memory of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, known as MJ. He was shot and killed in Chicago in 2021.
WAAY-TV
Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man who died in Thursday construction site accident
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man who died in a construction accident Thursday morning. Investigators believe Toribio Perez, 59, suffered a medical emergency before his fall at the construction site, police said. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said they responded to the scene about 7:30 a.m....
WAAY-TV
Madison man charged in Limestone County Sheriff’s Office fentanyl investigation
A Madison man is behind bars with a quarter-million-dollar bond after an arrest involving fentanyl. Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a search in the 13,000 block of Hatchett Road East in Madison on Jan. 3 and found 14.53 grams of fentanyl, according to the office. Raffiel Moncello Cox,...
WAAY-TV
Colleagues of Andrew Gilliam remember Huntsville murder victim killed in bed by stray bullet
Colleagues of 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam reflect on the impact and legacy he left behind. Gilliam was murdered early Wednesday morning at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments in Huntsville. He was hit by crossfire from a gunman who remains on the loose today. As anyone could imagine, this is a very difficult...
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: Deputies serving drug-related search warrant at Madison County home
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a residence off Sanderson Road. Search warrants involving narcotics are being served, according to the sheriff's office. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
