Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills radio broadcaster John Murphy 'under the weather' and will miss Monday's game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced radio broadcaster John Murphy is "under the weather" and will miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. Chris Brown, the co-host of One Bills Live, will be filling in on play-by-play. The Bills (12-3) are set to take on...
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin
The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field; game postponed by NFL
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was postponed after the injury. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He...
“This is bigger than football”: Bills fans come together in prayer for Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a somber afternoon and evening at One Bills Drive. Fans organized two vigils outside Highmark Stadium offering prayers and well-wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. He was rushed via ambulance to […]
Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused
Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed
NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
See Niagara Falls lit in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin tonight
Niagara Falls will be illuminated blue tonight for 15 minutes in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jeff Russo of WKBW-TV shared that the illumination board for Niagara Falls plans on making the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe blue from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in support of the Bills safety.
Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
