Olathe, KS

Olathe mother devastated, frustrated after son killed in police shooting

By Tia Johnson
KSNT News
 5 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas, mother is devastated after her son was shot and killed by Olathe police on New Year’s Eve.

Family identified Brandon Lynch as the 27-year-old man who died.

Investigators said an officer shot and killed Lynch because he was allegedly armed with an edged weapon.

Lynch’s mom, Maria Varnas, told FOX4 the edged weapon was a knife.

Varnas said her son suffered from paranoia and schizophrenia for years, and it wasn’t the first time officers responded to her home while Lynch had a knife in his hand.

She said Lynch was an adult with a boy’s mind.

On New Year’s Eve, Varnas said she left her son at home with his sister. That same night, Olathe police said they got a physical disturbance call from Varnas’ home.

Officers said at the scene Lynch advanced at them with an edged weapon, and when they tried to use a taser on him, it had no effect.

Investigators said while police continued to make contact with Lynch, one officer shot him with their department-issued handgun, killing him.

The outcome of that night has Varnas frustrated with police. She said officers have responded to her home many times, and it never ended this way.

FOX4 spoke with neighbors off camera who also said police were often at the home.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is now investigating. Per protocol, the involved officer(s) have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

