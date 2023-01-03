Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals
The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.
Giants' Davis Webb, Nick McCloud discuss Damar Hamlin's recovery
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator last season, and former Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins both spoke about Hamlin earlier in the week, and fellow former Bills Davis Webb and Nick McCloud talked about him Sunday.
Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own
Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
WCPO
Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon mocks new NFL playoff procedures with coin flip TD celebration
CINCINNATI — The griddy. The Ickey shuffle. And now .. the coin flip?. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon came up with his own TD celebration as he mocked the new NFL playoff procedures after his 1st quarter touchdown. After the touchdown — which brought the Bengals to 10-0...
Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith; GM Nick Caserio Next?
The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith after their second dismal year in a row.
WCPO
'It's a lot on the line': Some Bengals fans frustrated with playoff changes, others confident in team
CINCINNATI — Many fans feel the Cincinnati Bengals got the short end of the stick with the new playoff procedures from the NFL. One of the biggest points of contention among fans is that a coin toss could be what determines if the Bengals get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
WCPO
Here's how NFL teams can honor Damar Hamlin this weekend
CINCINNATI — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his "remarkable recovery," the NFL announced Friday what efforts all 32 league teams will be able to make this weekend to honor the 24-year-old. Each team was given an announcement that they're encouraged to read before...
WCPO
UC Medical Center staff involved in Damar Hamlin's immediate care honored before Ravens-Bengals game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are celebrating after their win against the Baltimore Ravens, but before the game even began UC Medical Center healthcare providers were celebrated. In an on-field ceremony at Paycor Stadium, UCMC staff that were part of the immediate response to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's...
WCPO
Sarah Taylor, wife of Zac Taylor, teams up with NFL coaches' wives to deliver kids' cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students to UC Medical Center Friday for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Taylor said she collected handmade cards from 40 schools in Cincinnati — and even more out of town — wishing...
WCPO
Zac Taylor on new NFL playoff procedures: 'Positives for a lot of teams and just negatives for us.'
CINCINNATI — It's Cincinnati against the world once again. Owners of the 32 NFL teams on Friday approved new playoff procedures following the official canceling of the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game that was postponed Monday night after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The good news:...
