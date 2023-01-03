ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Giants Week 18 report card: Defensive reserves hold their own

Grading the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Offense How about Davis Webb? It was rough early in his first NFL start but he settled in (23 of 40, 168 yards, 1 TD) and his 14-yard TD run, bowling over Reed Blankenship in the fourth quarter, left his teammates surprised and impressed. He was operating with a bunch of backups and no one can say Webb did not compete. RB Gary Brightwell (11-60) had a 25-yard run. Leave it to C Nick Gates to get in the face of LB T.J. Edwards after Edwards hit Webb out of bounds....
WCPO

Here's how NFL teams can honor Damar Hamlin this weekend

CINCINNATI — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his "remarkable recovery," the NFL announced Friday what efforts all 32 league teams will be able to make this weekend to honor the 24-year-old. Each team was given an announcement that they're encouraged to read before...
