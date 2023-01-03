ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

From All Angles: Nets React To Kyrie Irving's Mesmerizing Dunk

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pszms_0k1VP08200

Kyrie Irving's one-handed putback dunk had everyone in attendance in awe and the reactions from his teammates say it all.

While the Brooklyn Nets were manning a 19-point lead with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter, something unexpected occurred.

Off a jump shot at the nail from wing Yuta Watanabe hit the back of the rim, it's usually Nic Claxton who flies in to clean up the miss. Instead, it was bolting Kyrie Irving coming from the left wing destined to make a statement.

Irving rose up and threw down a one-handed putback dunk to put the sellout crowd of 18,224 on their feet and into a frenzy. His teammates sprung off the bench in disbelief, and a few seconds later, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich called a timeout.

"I'm like this close to getting tired of people downplaying my athleticism at times in that locker room. I'm like this close. On a serious note, I'm glad I can have those types of plays at times to galvanize the group. Glad it went in. Good timing," Irving said on his putback dunk postgame. “I've been working on my body for the last year and a half two years especially recovering from that traumatic ankle injury I had during the 2021 playoffs I just felt like I didn't have my feet underneath me at the end of last season so coming into this season I definitely put an emphasis on being more on my toes and getting stronger and my foundational base. If you wanted to know the scientific aspect of that."

“Probably a big smile on my face," said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on what his reaction to Irving's dunk was at the time. "We actually just replayed it right there to the group. We talked about it, about celebrating each other, and for him to have a dunk and our guys appreciate and enjoy it and really cheer him on is pretty cool.”

It's not often you see Irving display his dunk package in an NBA contest, let alone a springy one-handed putback slam. Take it from the Nets point forward Ben Simmons: “I think I was at the top of the paint. It felt like 2K, honestly. I didn’t know he can do that.”

Comments / 6

Cheanoy Dixon
5d ago

That dunk got me saying. I didn’t even know he could dunk. It was nice. Love watching Uncle Drew play. #11 gotta love him.

Reply(2)
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James showed love to Shannon Sharpe after the Lakers game and everyone had jokes about Skip Bayless

It’s been a pretty wild week for Shannon Sharpe. The Damar Hamlin situation started things after the Bills’ DB collapsed on the field. As a former football player himself, Shannon Sharpe obviously felt for Hamlin — especially so considering that his brother, Sterling, was paralyzed on the field himself once. The situation hit close to home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
335
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy