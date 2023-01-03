'We had some amazing careers': Former Upstate chief and captains write book of law enforcement journey

Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Endangered man with autism found safely, deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — UPDATE: Jan. 8, 3:25 P.M. Alexander James Hendrix has been found safely and reunited with his family, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
WYFF4.com
Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Deputies release pictures of persons of interest after cars broken into at Greenville County gym
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are looking for two people they are calling persons of interest in at least one car break-in at a gym. They said there have been several vehicles broken into at 10 Star Fitness on Gladys Drive. Deputies said the...
WYFF4.com
Part of I-85 in Oconee County closed after woman shot during reported road rage, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
WYFF4.com
Greer man stole IDs of people with mental disabilities to bilk Medicaid, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Upstate man started a company and used the stolen identities of people with mental disabilities to bilk Medicaid out of more than $1 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina said Friday. Officials said in a release that Jonathan W. Sumter, 51, of Greer,...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
WYFF4.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian from deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released a description of the car wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg County. It happened at 1:16 a.m. on Friday on Highway 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed, and...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead after response to 911 disturbance call, deputies say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway in Pickens County after a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Easley, deputies said. According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, they responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
WYFF4.com
Man arrested for killing 76-year-old woman in Greenville shooting, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, they responded to Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. Investigators say that Jonathan Brock Luben, 26,...
WYFF4.com
Upstate school district offers free education degrees through new program
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — There is a shortage of certified educators in South Carolina that needs to be addressed, and Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is taking steps to address the need. According to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) 2022-23 South Carolina Annual...
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
WYFF4.com
Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
WYFF4.com
Man struck, killed by train in Greer identified by coroner
(Above video was published Thursday.) The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information Friday after a man was struck and killed by a train. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Randall Edward Palmer, 70, of Greer, died just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday after he was struck by a train at the intersection of Able and Moore streets in Greer.
