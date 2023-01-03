ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

'We had some amazing careers': Former Upstate chief and captains write book of law enforcement journey

By Carlos Cristian Flores
WYFF4.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Endangered man with autism found safely, deputies say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — UPDATE: Jan. 8, 3:25 P.M. Alexander James Hendrix has been found safely and reunited with his family, according to a Facebook post from Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responds to crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to a crash Saturday morning. It happened on Highway 29 near Anderson County PAWS around 10:55 a.m., according to the coroner's office. The coroner said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 29 when he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in Upstate crash, coroner says

A pedestrian was killed in a crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, at about 6 p.m., on White Horse Road. The South Carolina Highway patrol said the pedestrian was attempting to the cross the road when they were struck...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WYFF4.com

Domestic dispute leads to woman's death in South Carolina, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A woman was found shot to death inside an Upstate apartment on Tuesday, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox. Sox has identified the victim as Latoya Cynthia Coleman, 41, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the University Commons Apartments on...
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Man struck, killed by train in Greer identified by coroner

(Above video was published Thursday.) The Greenville County Coroner's Office released new information Friday after a man was struck and killed by a train. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Randall Edward Palmer, 70, of Greer, died just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday after he was struck by a train at the intersection of Able and Moore streets in Greer.
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy