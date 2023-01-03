Effective: 2023-01-08 17:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 600 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM PST Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will drop below 12 feet early Monday but return to flood stage by 9 am Monday morning. Peak flow is expected late Monday afternoon just below 17 feet. The river is expected to slowly drop below flood stage late Monday late. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO