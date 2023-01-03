Effective: 2023-01-08 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Lexington, Calhoun and Richland Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 117.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Sunday was 118.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 110.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

CALHOUN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO