Inglorious go on hiatus to concentrate on other projects

By Fraser Lewry
 2 days ago

Britrockers Inglorious have announced that they're going on hiatus. The news was confirmed via the band's social media channels.

The statement reads: "As we say good bye to 2022, we hope you are all well and have enjoyed the festive period. 2021/22 brought us an intense couple of years of touring, recording two albums and a live CD/DVD on tour whilst dealing with the world's covid implications and rules.

"After eight years of non stop touring, writing and recording we have decided that the start of 2023 is a good time for Inglorious to take a well earned break, giving us time to concentrate on our personal lives and other projects for a while.

"Unfortunately the industry is still a very difficult place to navigate after covid and in truth we are all finding it hard to commit the time and focus that Inglorious and the fans deserve, as well as balancing all the other important things in our lives.

"Excitingly 2023 has brought us all separate gigs, projects that are now on the go and we really appreciate all your support with these various projects going forward. We are still all brothers and friends and you will see us pop up together in some form or another.

"You can catch Nathan and Dan on tour with Vampires Rock in October/November 2023 and If you're interested in lessons/sessions from any of the band members please contact them via social media or message this page and we will put you in touch."

Vampires Rock is a touring musical that features the music of Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more.

The band finish by thanking fans and their record label for their support, signing off with the message "We will ride again."

Inglorious finished their Until We Die tour in October, while frontman Nathan James was most recently spotted singing on guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd's single Do Or Die , voted the Best Rock Song Of 2022 by readers of Classic Rock .

