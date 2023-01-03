ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Saudi non-oil private sector activity eases in December

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4126OZ_0k1VOFSr00

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity slowed to a three-month low in December, a survey showed on Tuesday, although higher sales and strong demand ensured firms remained confident about the outlook for the coming year.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.9 in December from 58.5 in November. It was the lowest reading since September but was still well above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

The rate of job creation was the fastest recorded in almost five years, with the employment subindex rising to 52.0 in December from 50.6 in November. Firms mostly linked this growth to the trend towards higher new orders.

However, the output subindex softened to 61 from November's 64.6 while the pace of growth in new orders also slowed.

The Saudi government has estimated GDP growth of almost 9% in 2022, revised up from its earlier estimates, with the finance ministry attributing the adjustment largely to non-oil private sector activity.

"We see operating conditions remaining favourable in December, characterised by rapid growth in the non-oil activities and a robust labour market by the end of 2022, with both jobs and wages having far more momentum than previously thought," said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

"All in all, December data points to a continuous growth for the fourth quarter with optimism on the upcoming year. This made us comfortably project growth of non-oil GDP to exceed 4% in 2023."

Although business confidence about the year ahead remained broadly positive on expectations of increased investment and stronger demand, the degree of confidence weakened to a seven-month low in December.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
Reuters

Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

Jan 8 (Reuters) - China's fintech giant Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Sunday in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Ant Group has been focusing on its business rectification and optimisation, and does not have a plan for an IPO," the company spokesperson said.
Reuters

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma spotted in Bangkok - Thai media reports

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group (9988.HK) founder Jack Ma was spotted socialising in Bangkok this week, having stayed out of the public eye since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in late 2021, social media posts and local media reports showed.
Reuters

Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday.
Reuters

Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path

SINGAPORE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.
Reuters

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying.
Reuters

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Reuters

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy