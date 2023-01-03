ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

lowndessignal.com

White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions

The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

IMG_1703.JPG

Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, …
TALLASSEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Randy Causey Prepares for Next Chapter

OPELIKA — Randy Causey has spent the last several years preparing East Alabama Medical Center for potential disasters, but now he’s preparing for a new chapter in his life. After 44 years working at East Alabama Health (EAH) — formerly Lee County Hospital, and then East Alabama Medical...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Pastor Develops Unique Digital Photo App

OPELIKA — An Opelika resident is changing the way we look at pictures. GrouPixx, a new photo app developed by Alzata Florence, a pastor at Opelika’s Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same location. “The purpose of it is...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Montgomery, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert

A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery

WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Search canceled for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

