Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
tallasseetribune.com
IMG_1703.JPG
Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, …
opelikaobserver.com
Randy Causey Prepares for Next Chapter
OPELIKA — Randy Causey has spent the last several years preparing East Alabama Medical Center for potential disasters, but now he’s preparing for a new chapter in his life. After 44 years working at East Alabama Health (EAH) — formerly Lee County Hospital, and then East Alabama Medical...
Opelika City Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The start times for each school can be found below: OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above. Buses will run 2 hours […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Pastor Develops Unique Digital Photo App
OPELIKA — An Opelika resident is changing the way we look at pictures. GrouPixx, a new photo app developed by Alzata Florence, a pastor at Opelika’s Fellowship of Faith Christian Center, makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same location. “The purpose of it is...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
sylacauganews.com
Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs celebrates opening with sold-out Monday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The new Smokey’s Hamburgers and Hotdogs restaurant in Sylacauga officially opened for business on Monday, Jan. 2, and celebrated its successful beginning with a sellout. Smokey’s opened in the old August’s Barbeque location attached to the 76 gas station on Hwy 280 next to the...
LIST: Schools to delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 4 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of our local schools are starting a little bit late as severe weather conditions pass through our area. Here are some of the start times for schools in the WRBL News 3 area: WRBL will update this list as more schools announce their adjusted hours.
Montgomery, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community. Irsik has always had...
thebamabuzz.com
‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert
A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WSFA
Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat. “I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled. The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes...
alabamanews.net
Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery
WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
Who Will Be A Big Contributor For Alabama Football Next Season: Just A Minute
Mason Smith and Austin Hannon take an early look at who will fill the space left by the departure of over a dozen starters.
wbrc.com
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
WSFA
Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
