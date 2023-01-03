Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
Spurs Trade of Josh Richardson to Mavs? What's San Antonio Get?
Follow along with our Inside the Spurs NBA news tracker as we provide daily updates from the biggest headlines around the league
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss
Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
FOX Sports
Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory against the aggressive Georgia Bulldogs' defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line heading into the CFP National Championship. Max Duggan has been an unstoppable force all season matching up with the Horned Frogs speed on offense will be tough for Georgia to contain. However the Bulldogs' defense is ranked No.5 in the nation and Klatt believes they will be able to dominate the field and secure a championship victory if Duggan doesn't capitalize on little moments in the game.
Yardbarker
Isaiah Jackson assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants as minutes drop with Indiana Pacers
On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they are assigning young big man Isaiah Jackson to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson has fallen out of the Pacers rotation and has just five appearances in the team's last 13 games. The young big man is currently working on the balance of being as impactful as possible in his minutes while working on the skills he is developing.
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
January 3 - Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon in the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Multiple Sixers single out Montrezl Harrell after they knock off Pacers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers needed somebody to step up in the paint with Joel Embiid out due to a left foot injury. The big fella has been dealing with soreness in that foot and the Sixers decided to give him a night off against the Indiana Pacers. After Philadelphia saw...
FOX Sports
Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row
Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
FOX Sports
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco after 35-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
FOX Sports
Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte
Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
FOX Sports
Coulibaly and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host conference foe Maine
Maine Black Bears (6-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-2, 1-0 America East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Maine in a matchup of America East teams. The River Hawks are 7-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 79.8...
FOX Sports
Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide
Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
FOX Sports
Saint Francis (BKN) plays conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1...
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin in critical condition; Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after he collapsed during Monday night's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills released a statement indicating Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Per the team, he is sedated and in critical condition. The league officially suspended the game following...
