Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown gives honest assessment of C's effort after OKC loss

Jaylen Brown knows the Boston Celtics' effort level in Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was unacceptable. The C's star didn't mince words after the game in his assessment of the team's performance in the 150-117 defeat. Asked what happened that led to Boston's worst loss of the season, Brown gave a brutally honest answer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Will Max Duggan lead the TCU offense to victory against the aggressive Georgia Bulldogs' defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the keys to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs offense defeating the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs' defensive line heading into the CFP National Championship. Max Duggan has been an unstoppable force all season matching up with the Horned Frogs speed on offense will be tough for Georgia to contain. However the Bulldogs' defense is ranked No.5 in the nation and Klatt believes they will be able to dominate the field and secure a championship victory if Duggan doesn't capitalize on little moments in the game.
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

Isaiah Jackson assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants as minutes drop with Indiana Pacers

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they are assigning young big man Isaiah Jackson to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson has fallen out of the Pacers rotation and has just five appearances in the team's last 13 games. The young big man is currently working on the balance of being as impactful as possible in his minutes while working on the skills he is developing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 9 Gonzaga against San Francisco after 35-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-3, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (11-6, 0-2 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -10.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Drew Timme scored 35 points in Gonzaga's 111-88 win against the Pepperdine Waves. The Dons are 7-2...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Coulibaly and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host conference foe Maine

Maine Black Bears (6-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-2, 1-0 America East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Maine in a matchup of America East teams. The River Hawks are 7-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 79.8...
ORONO, ME
FOX Sports

Phoenix takes on Miami, seeks to end 4-game slide

Miami Heat (20-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-19, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Suns play Miami. The Suns have gone 14-5 at home. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 26.7 assists per...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Saint Francis (BKN) plays conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1...
HACKENSACK, NJ

