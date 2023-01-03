Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Catholic conference brings thousands of people to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — For 25 years, the SEEK Conference has been spreading God's message. The Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, aims to uplift parishioners and evangelize others in a week-long conference. The last two years, the event was virtual due to the pandemic. But this year,...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Fire damages out-of-service church in north St. Louis
Crews battled a two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at a north St. Louis church.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
KMOV
Make-A-Wish family returns to the Metro after Southwest flight delays caused problems getting to Disney
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - During the mess of Southwest flight cancelations, News 4 shared the story of a family delayed from going on their daughter’s Make-A-Wish trip. The Bolducs finally made it to Disney last week and are back home in St. Peters. After their daughter Zephany was diagnosed...
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
Single mother's personal belongings stolen out of U-Haul right after moving back to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family that just moved back to the St. Louis area needs the community's help. Someone stole everything they own right out of their U-Haul, which was in Sappington overnight on Dec. 18 into the 19. The family had just moved back to St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
Kevin Johnson sought faith before his execution. He found the Rev. Darryl Gray
The Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. A senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Gray served as spiritual adviser to Kevin Johnson and comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution, Nov. 29. “I've been a member of...
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
KMOV
Honoring victims of downed Ukrainian Airlines flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A remembrance for airline passengers killed three years ago this weekend. In January 2020, a Ukrainian Airlines flight was shot down by Iran’s revolutionary guard. Everyone on board was killed. This afternoon, a group gathered in downtown St. Louis to remember the victims, and...
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
KMOV
Rosati Kain to remain open as independent Catholic school, will be called ‘Rosati Kain Academy’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The only all-girls Catholic school in the City of St. Louis will continue its 112-year legacy after alumnae, parent volunteers and students fought to keep the doors open. Rosati Kain High School opened in 1911 on Lindell Boulevard and has served as an all-girls Catholic school...
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in East St. Louis.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Police investigating burlesque lounge break-in early Thursday morning
Thieves were busy early Thursday morning, hitting more St. Louis businesses.
KMOV
Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation
(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
Comments / 2