ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Seek 23 Summit brings thousands of Catholics to St. Louis to evangelize, as All Things New looms over local parishes

By David Amelotti
KMOV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Honoring victims of downed Ukrainian Airlines flight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A remembrance for airline passengers killed three years ago this weekend. In January 2020, a Ukrainian Airlines flight was shot down by Iran’s revolutionary guard. Everyone on board was killed. This afternoon, a group gathered in downtown St. Louis to remember the victims, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation

(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians. Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy