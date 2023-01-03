Kyrie Irving Reveals He Knew Donovan Mitchell Was 'Locked In' Before 71-Point Game After Playing Call Of Duty With Him

Kyrie Irving said that Donovan Mitchell was locked in for his 71-point performance earlier in the day when the pair played Call of Duty.

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving had scored the most points in a single game for the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to tonight, a distinction he shared with LeBron James. Irving and James were both tied for the record with 57 points, but Mitchell obliterated that record comfortably.

Donovan scored an incredible 71 points to lead the Cavaliers to an OT win over the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs overturned a deficit to pull this win off as well, with Mitchell leading the way.

Kyrie Irving saw his franchise record be broken and then revealed to Tim Bontemps that he knew Mitchell was locked in after the pair played Call of Duty together earlier in the day.

Mitchell has made the collective jaw of all NBA fans drop with what he did tonight. We saw him do something similar in the 2020 playoffs and drop insane numbers repeatedly. Mitchell on a heater is incredibly special and he showed that off tonight.

Can Donovan Mitchell Enter The MVP Conversation?

In a season where there are more MVP candidates than ever, Donovan Mitchell is bringing his name into the race. He had started the season as one of the best guards in the NBA but had some inconsistencies, especially with the injuries on the Cavs roster. However, the team has a great record and Mitchell is clearly their leader. This game should earn him some credit in that race.

Mitchell most likely won't win it, but it'll be interesting to see which 2 guards end up being All-NBA First Team between him, Stephen Curry , Ja Morant, Devin Booker, and Luka Doncic .

