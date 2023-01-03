Read full article on original website
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
DeKalb police investigate body found in Shoal Creek Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found in a vehicle at Shoal Creek Park in Dekalb County. Sgt. Lynn Shuler with the DeKalb county homicide unit said that a 22-year-old man was found dead in a Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
Two injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Dunwoody Police Department said that two people got into an argument in the mall’s food court when the shooting occurred. The two people exchanged gunfire, leaving one injured at the mall. The other shooter was later found in DeKalb, also injured. That shooter is now in custody.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
70-year-old dies after being hit by car on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-75 south near Pryor Road and I-85 south on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 south near I-85 south around 7:28 a.m. According to officials,...
Man shot and beaten after attempting to enter Snellville home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and beaten after mistakenly trying to get into his old home. Police responded to a burglary call near Rockdale Circle before 9 a.m. Jan. 5. Officers found one man beating another on the side of the road and found the man had also been shot.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
Traffic will be ‘paced’ on I-285 in Sandy Springs as crews work to replace poles
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs police officials have issued a notice to commuters as crews are set to begin work to replace poles near North Parkway and I-285 on Saturday morning. According to officials, crews will begin transferring wire from an old pole on the north...
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
