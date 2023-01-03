ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury

By Michael Dixon
 5 days ago
Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is the scariest incident that the NFL has faced on the field since Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes passed away during a 1971 game against the Chicago Bears. It quickly became apparent that Hamlin’s injury was far more serious than even the worst injuries seen in NFL games.

Nothing positive came from the injury itself. It produced some negativity that went beyond the terrifying nature of the injury. But the reactions weren’t all bad. In fact, many reactions showed the most positive parts of humanity.

Hamlin has a charity cause on GofundMe titled “The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.” The cause is described on the site: “This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.”

The financial goal was $2,500. In the hours after his injury, more than 300 times that had been raised. As of 11 p.m. Eastern Time, approximately two hours after the injury, more than $800,000 had been raised .

